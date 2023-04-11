The Royal Playground host came to the aid of one of his fans who lives in Soweto, Johannesburg

Mme Sisi is known for always listening to the radio and is a big fan of Mashabela's show, so when it was stolen, something had to be done

One online user compared him to members of the ANC, but Mashabela responded by saying that at least he keeps his promises

Radio presenter David Mashabela keeps to his promise.Images:@DavidMashabela/Twitter

Radio personality David Mashabela is trending for assisting one of his fans. Mashabela posted an image of him delivering a radio to one of his fans who recently became a victim of crime in Soweto.

After robbers stole her radio, Mme Sisi contacted David, who promised to buy her portable radio player.

He said:

"Mme Sisi’s stolen radio has been replaced. I can’t afford to lose listeners on ⁦⁦Radio 2000 because of crime. ⁦

Netizens applaud Radio 2000 personality for keeping his promise

People were impressed by King David's good heart when he kept to his promise. While some praised him for his efforts, others asked him to assist with their struggles.

Here are some of the comments:

@Patrick_Marobane said:

"You are a man of your word chief, doing the Lord's good work Ntate Mashabela."

@CharlesKgabo commented:

"You also need to buy her a new garage padlock. Great job our Easter Bunny father Christmas King of Israel. King of the airwaves."

@SihleTuta said:

"My MacBook Pro was stolen. I used to stream Radio200 on it daily."

@OfentseM_1606 commented:

"I remember her call last week and how she lambasted Eskom."

@DarkDawne said:

"You just gained a follower. When is your show playing?"

RealRasSipho commented:

"I know that house in Orlando West and Rastaman stays there. It's the house of radio and we give thanks Mo Afrika."

@Boitumelo_ZA said:

"Bra D you remind me of ANC Cadres cutting a ribbon after closing a pothole on a gravel road. We love your show man keep up the good work"

