South African actress Rami Chuene announced that her foundation, Rami Chuene Foundation, will be assisting less-privileged students

The star took to her social media pages to call on those who are struggling to get Matric dance dresses to reach out to her

Some of her fans said they were also willing to chip in with a few dresses to support the actress' initiative

Former Scandal! actress Rami Chuene revealed that she would donate beautiful Matric dance gowns to students who can't afford them.

The star announced that her foundation, Rami Chuene Foundation, would give back to those in need.

Rami Chuene set to donate Matric dance dresses to disadvantaged students

On her Twitter page, the star put a call out to those in need of the dresses to reach out to her on the post. She said interested students or those who know someone in need should leave comments, and she would contact them privately. The post read:

"It’s matric dance season. Not everyone can afford a dress. If that’s you, respond under the tweet and I will slide into your DM’s, let’s see what @RamiChueneF can do for you."

Rami Chuene's fans hail her for wonderful initiative

Rami Chuene's followers lauded her for wanting to give back to society. Some even offered to join the great initiative, while many showed interest in getting the beautiful gowns.

@snanza said:

"I have a few dresses to donate. Please send me the delivery address."

@Lindiwe21202253 wrote:

"Hi Ma, can you please help my friend’s daughter she really needs it and she works hard to pass. Even yesterday she mentioned that she is thinking of getting a job in June holidays so that she can afford to buy it."

@NokwandaHlatsh3 commented:

"With me, it's not Matric dance but graduation and will be graduating in May if anyone can assist I will really appreciate it."

The River actor Presley "Cobra" Chweneyagae appears on 'Papgeld' for failing to pay R58 000 child support

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tsotsi actor Presley Chweneyagae is trending on social media after recently appearing on the popular Moja Love show Papgeld.

The star, who was recently hogging headlines for his alleged involvement in the lotto scandal that saw Terry Pheto lose her home, is allegedly a deadbeat father.

According to reports circulating on Twitter, the controversial actor had a baby boy with a woman named Alletta Somfula from Kempton Park in Johannesburg. The woman wrote to the Moja Love show, Papgeld, hoping they would help her get some money from Chweneyagae.

Source: Briefly News