A video of a learner showing off his mischievous antics left many people in Mzansi with laughter, and the clip went viral.

Teacher exhausted by pupil's antics in class

The footage shared by @datkid_fl3xx on the video platform shows a learner standing in front of the classroom, making hilarious gestures.

As the clip progresses, one can see the teacher, who is exhausted by the pupil's antics. The educator is too tired to speak, as she stares at the camera, looking defeated. The video uploaded by @datkid_fl3xx captured the attention of many people online. It became a hit, generating over 308K views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of publication.

Take a look at the student's hilarious antics below:

Online users are in laughter

Many people were entertained by the video as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Miss Tso said:

"The misleading gang that don't study but pass."

Skhalo added:

"The defeat on the teacher is killing me."

B.Z poked fun at the student, saying:

"Grootman, who sits in the front ayi is not make sure."

ODSlash wrote:

"Teachers go through a lot kodwa."

Gerald labuschagne was amused by the clip, adding:

"I give up on ama2000."

Pops on stuff commented:

"Teachers is like" I need to get another life insurance and prepare my will for this year cz anything can happen"

