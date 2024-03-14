A newborn baby has become a viral sensation after a video of him making funny facial expressions landed on TikTok

The 4-day-old baby looked like he was completely shocked by the environment that he now has to live in

In less than a day, the clip was viewed more than 1 million times and South Africans reacted with hilarious commentary

A newborn with hilarious facial expressions went viral on TikTok. Image: @panda42_kitty

Source: TikTok

A newborn baby gained online popularity with his hilarious facial expressions. He made people laugh till their sides hurt with his TikTok video.

Baby shocked by life

Despite being less than a week old, this little bundle of joy has already become an internet sensation. His gestures are meme-worthy.

In the clip posted by @panda42_kitty, the baby appears to be in deep thought, as if he's shocked by the world he's been born into.

Viral sensation is born

The video clocked over a million views in less than a day and left South Africans in stitches with their witty commentary.

Watch the video below:

Netizens play the guessing game

Viewers took to the comments section to guess what the baby was thinking. Many joked that he looked disappointed not to have been born into a wealthy family.

See some reactions below:

@pearldmotloung said:

"Yaze yazisola ingane!"

@lebogangpkmoleko wrote:

"This is not the family I ordered."

@talaw mentioned:

"He's been here before. He was rich in his previous life."

@Tshepang posted:

"Bro is thinking about the economic state of the country."

@Just_Nthabee stated:

"He’s so stressed."

@Freshboy_Xvii commented:

"He was expecting to see Motsepe not you."

@karabo_kabu joked:

"I am sure he can't believe that he landed in South Africa."

@Samandayi_ added:

"He is shocked, yoh. That second expression with his hand to his chin is him accepting his fate."

Choreographer's facial expressions have Mzansi lol

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africa is known for its love of dance, so it's no wonder that dance challenges are constantly taking over the country. This time it is a TikTokker ruling the viral Kwama Last dance challenge.

South Africa is known for its love of dance, so it's no wonder that dance challenges are constantly taking over the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News