A bold man went straight to the source and drank milk from a cow's teat in a viral TikTok video

The dairy stunt triggered a flurry of reactions from viewers torn between laughter and disbelief

Over 3,000 netizens dived into a heated debate in the comments about the dos and don'ts of dairy etiquette

A TikTok video of a man drinking cow milk sparked a social media frenzy. Image: @nyandakabundi

Source: TikTok

One man served up a fresh scoop of dairy drama in a TikTok video. It got netizens on the platform buzzing.

Man drinks unpasteurised milk

The guy gave people a sneak peek of farm life while he was in a kraal with a herd of cows. He headed straight to one cow and squeezed a refreshing stream of milk into his mouth.

Farm video goes TikTok viral

The clip posted by @nyandakabundi_ was viewed more than 1.6 million times within two days of being online.

Netizens debate milk on TikTok

TikTokkers chimed in with heated reactions. They ranged from amusement to outright shock.

Some chuckled at the audacity of the milk-sipping stunt. Others were concerned about the hygiene implications of consuming unpasteurised milk straight from the cow's udder.

@donda_sd posted:

"Inkomo ka Ramaphosa phela le."

@ronaldza0 wrote:

"Are you applying for brucellosis? I am a victim, the pain is too much."

@mkhulumagwaza mentioned:

"Brucellosis, microbacterium. For us Africans, those English words don't exist. We grew up doing this, we represent nature, fit and strong."

@Miltonkropkasis1 asked:

"Bro, did you know about the presence of microbacteria."

@Idontknowlol commented:

"We are supposed to boil that milk before we drink."

@Jay4011 said:

"Eh, this guy. It's giving something, I'm scared to mention it."

@ariii_jade stated:

"The poor cow is like: 'God what is this?' "

@Dylon.G shared:

"I once accidentally drank unboiled milk at the farm and I was throwing up all night."

Source: Briefly News