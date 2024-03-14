A North West woman carrying a toy gun, had a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend

The hilarious encounter made the rounds on TikTok and garnered thousands of views and comments

Mzansi people loved the woman's comical reaction to her ex and they rushed to the comments section to demand more details

A TikTok video of a woman's argument with her ex boyfriend had Mzansi in stitches. Image: @ayandasuthse18

Source: TikTok

A woman from North West took matters into her own hands in a hilarious showdown with her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

Woman shares encounter with ex

Armed with nothing but a toy gun, she confronted them and the moment grabbed netizens' attention on TikTok.

The angry woman was seemily upset her ex had the audacity to bring his new flame to her place.

Staged TikTok content?

The video posted by @ayandasuthse18 gained traction on the social media platform. Speculation arose about whether the confrontation was staged for views. Despite the debate were entertained by the dramatic exchange.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react with jokes

The comments section is filled with jokes about the fierce woman and the way she handled the situation.

@ntoluhle.creative said:

"I've always known that Beauty from The River is alive in real life. "

@darkboy mentioned:

"Once you have a girlfriend like that, just know it is the end of your life. "

@portiapulekhumo wrote:

"Mmphe di bullet hao. Ke feletswe ke di bullet'e!""

@lesego asked:

"Bathong I want the gun so bad. Where did you buy the gun? "

@_kiari.carolina posted:

"We need a series shame. "

@PearlMbaliii stated:

"You don't need a real gun, please."

@nothweni commented:

"You can’t love a person to that extent. "

@Tthabiso joked:

"I wish I had someone like you who fight for me. Tumelo ke stlatla! "

Woman extorts money from cheating boyfriend

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman stunned social media users by admitting to extorting money from her cheating boyfriend.

The cunning lady hatched a plan to get back at her unfaithful partner and teach him a lesson he would never forget. She detailed how she created a fake account, assuming a different identity, and then threatened to expose his secret unless he paid up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News