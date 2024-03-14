One lucky woman and man shared that they got engaged after three weeks of meeting

The happy lady took to her TikTok account to share a glimpse of her romantic life with her other half

The online community reacted to the clip, with many envious and showering the duo with lovely messages

A woman got engaged three weeks after meeting her partner. Images: @nnamhla.n

Source: TikTok

One woman took to her TikTok account to give her followers a glimpse of her love life.

In the video uploaded by @nnamhla.n, she can be seen with her white men enjoying life to the fullest. The TikTok user managed to show off the romantic life between her and her fiance without showing their faces.

The clip captured her beautiful engagement rock, the man's gentleness as he took off her shoe to massage her feet, the flowers she got from him, and them eating out.

Duo gets engaged after three weeks of meeting each other

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers felt envious of the couple

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users feeling envious and showering the couple with congratulatory messages.

@Litha MW Nzimande asked:

"Please tell us where you get them ."

@Gugu_Dior adored:

"A man knows when he sees a woman that that’s his wife. And they don’t waste time."

@Asive loved:

"Team interracial sanalwam all the way❤️Congratulations babe."

@K felt envious:

"And you’re going to tell me how you did it , step by step! Hebahna ."

@Mags shared a thought:

"Say yes but watch wait to meet the real him in 3months. Doesn't mean who you meet will be bad . Just that no one is truly themselves until three months."

@ncedile was invested:

"I need a six months to a year update ."

@Jolie_Deesse celebrated:

"Congratulations and may it flourish abundantly and exceedingly with good intentions, making Jesus the centre of it all."

Lovebirds move in together after two weeks of meeting

In another story, Briefly News reported about a married couple that moved in together after two weeks of meeting each other.

A gorgeous woman, @karynfoya, took to X with a photo of her and her husband on their special day. What caught people’s attention, though, was that they moved in together just two short weeks after meeting.

