A man hooded his wife during her graduation ceremony.

A proud husband took to his TikTok account to share his joy with his followers after he got an opportunity to hood his wife during a graduation ceremony.

The ceremony took place at the College of Medicine in Pretoria. In the clip, the wife stood as she waited joyfully for her name to be called.

After being called, she made her way to her husband, who was one of the people who hooded the graduates. The hubby kissed his wife with love and joy as he hooded her.

He accompanied her to take a picture and kissed her once more. The hubby expressed how he was honoured.

"I had an opportunity to hood my wife last night . #FC Orth (SA) # My wife is a Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon . We are proud of you #Mr&Mrs Bones‍‍‍⚕️‍⚕️."

Husband hoods wife during graduation ceremony

Watch the TikTok inspiring video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the couple

The video garnered over 800k views, with many online users showering the couple with congratulatory messages and feeling inspired.

@Mmathapelo Kgasoe commented:

"Those who watched it more than 10 times let’s gather here ."

@BKay applauded:

"The most beautiful thing I’ve seen in graduation ceremonies ❤️."

@Siwedaks❤️ adored:

"I’m even smiling alone here Love is beautiful."

@Solly_Phala joked:

"We left LinkedIn to TikTok. Now, you coming to TikTok. Where must we go? Kidding... Congratulations Guy! "

@Tso loved:

"This is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen."

Woman celebrates graduation after mom dies

In another story, Briefly News reported about a proud man who helped his wife celebrate graduation after her mom's passing.

Mrs Gomolemo Kgabage obtained her B.Ed. Degree with an impressive 34 distinctions. Despite the many challenges the year has brought, both husband and wife remain confident that God has a plan for their lives.

