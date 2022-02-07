A South African woman took to social media to share an image of a plate of food she cooked recently

She indicated that she cooks for her boyfriend every Sunday and was sure that he would marry her soon

Online users shared their advice and light-hearted reactions to the Twitter post of the hearty meal

A young woman took to social media to show off her cooking skills as well as shared how they would guarantee her marriage to her bae soon.

A lady shared an image of a plate of the Sunday meal she prepared for her boyfriend. Image: @tsh3pim

The Twitter post shared by online user @tsh3pim shows a full plate of food. On the menu was rice and beef curry with a trio of sides including beetroot, cabbage, and potato salad. The woman said she cooks for her boyfriend every Sunday and was sure he would marry her soon.

A way to a man’s heart is through his stomach

Her followers did not hesitate to share their comments on the food as well as her confidence in her ticket to marriage. Other users even offered her some pre-marital advice. Check out some of the reactions to the tweet:

@Samke_umgijimi said:

Kazi mina ngophekani mhla kwathiwa angipheke (I wonder what I will prepare the day I’m expected to cook).”

@phindile25 reacted:

“It’s “I know he’s going to marry me soon” for me.”

@Blaster62152701 commented:

“Surely you trust your bhekamina. I know he's going to marry me, not trust?”

@VelaphiSibaya wrote:

“Indeed, the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.”

@Abuti__Ray shared:

“The food looks good but that doesn't mean I'll make you my wife. Just like when the pussy is good that doesn't mean I'll put a ring on it. Men need more than that.”

@CLIFTON36152961 responded:

“Thanks for that but where did he eat Monday to Saturday. While you cook Sunday only. Open your eyes. You are about to lose him.”

@Rato_0601 reacted:

“Thungisani (Get your outfits ready).”

@ValElikia wrote:

“Good but not enough... be sure firstly if he is planning and willing to get married otherwise he takes advantage of your good Sunday food. Pray about it but it mustn't appear as if you are begging for marriage, this should come from him to decide to marry you.”

