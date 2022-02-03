A man took to his social media account to share how his bae asked him for R250 for Rihanna’s baby shower

He shared a screenshot of the text on Twitter and expressed his shock and suspicion that he was being scammed

Amused online users could not help but respond with banter and witty comments on the funny tweet

A man left peeps in laughter after sharing a message he received from his bae, asking for money to go towards Rihanna’s baby shower.

Rihanna debuts baby bump as she confirms pregnancy for ASAP Rocky. Image: @diggzy / Shutterstock and Rihanna is seen on January 27, 2022 in New York City. Image: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Source: Getty Images

Online user @thuso_thelejane took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a message sent to him from his partner. In the message the woman asks her man for R250 for Barbadian singer's baby shower.

The man expressed his shock and said he felt that he was being scammed.

“Hebanna I'm being scammed haa,” he said in the tweet.

Briefly News previously reported that the popular music star, finally opened up about her pregnancy to her numerous fans. The top singer and fashion icon is expecting a first child with her rapper boyfriend, ASAP Rocky. Rihanna confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a special way after fans had speculated for months about her condition.

Online users couldn’t help but respond with banter and laughter at the tweet:

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

“Rihanna will have a worldwide baby shower I think.”

@theHirohito responded:

“Trust a woman.”

@GOATrecordss replied:

“Scam lesi.”

@D_tsikz reacted:

“She's invited broo.”

@Aisha_Dalia commented:

“I just got an idea on how to raise funds for my birthday.”

@lonwabodlomo said:

“Uthe uyamthanda Khipha imali! (You said you love her give her the money)

@SiphoMgwezan wrote:

“I think men's conference must come early we need to discuss this new emerging scam.”

I jumped for joy: Rihanna's father overjoyed after learning of daughter's pregnancy

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty is over the moon after learning of his daughter's pregnancy.

The superstar confirmed her first pregnancy by displaying her growing baby bump during a walk through Harlem with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

In an interview with Page Six, the 68-year-old admitted he was overjoyed after Rihanna unveiled her growing baby bump with her partner A$AP Rocky on Monday during a snowy stroll through New York City.

"I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom," Fenty said.

