A 14-second video of a tiny tot walking down the street with their parents in tow dressed as a chicken has gone viral

Well-liked Twitter user Rathipa Rampedi decided to spread some cheer this January when he shared the hilarious clip

Peeps were left in stitches and could not get over how cute the child look and commented that it represented parenting goals

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video has gone viral of a child dressed as a chicken. Image: Rathipa Rampedi/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video of a toddler dressed in a chicken outfit while walking in the neighbourhood with her parents has gone viral on social media.

Twitter user and humanitarian Rathipa Rampedi took to his Twitter profile to upload the 14-second video of a little child walking around dressed as a chicken.

The clip received 153 retweets: 11 quote tweets and 281 likes.

@Rathipa_Rampedi captioned the funny video clip:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“The parents saw it cute, but my concern is what if an eagle comes, picks the child up thinking it's a chicken? Yerrr.”

Twitter users could not get over how cute the little looked and reacted with buckets of love.

@kinvic said:

“Eagles are more intelligent than you want to give them credit, the kid would still be prey but not because it resembles a chicken.”

@kari60936253 said:

“Honestly.”

@matter_and_muse reacted:

“Definitely me as a parent.”

@bando_craig said:

“Anything is possible an eagle looking for the wrong things and drop it by mistake I wouldn’t wish this on anybody as I'm just saying.”

@KopanoKopie said:

“Parents neh.”

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

“Hai, the parents clearly loved the outfit.”

@Matema_ said:

“Eagle where?”

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

“You can see this outfit nje, maar parents.”

Sweet little girl dresses like ship navigator mom for career day: “Ahoy captain Sama”

In more news about people dressing up their children, Briefly News wrote about a local mom and daughter duo who inspired South Africans with a few breathtaking images. It seems the little girl finally wanted to be just like her mom when she grows up.

Heading online, LinkedIn member and mom of one, Londy Ngcobo BLAQMERMAID shared this adorable message alongside the special pictures:

"Sama has dressed like a Ballerina, Doctor, a construction girl and this year she dressed like a ship Captain. My hope for you Captain Siphosamafuze is that; If your ship doesn’t come alongside your shores, I hope you swim out to meet it."

The beautiful moment caused many reactions from social media users who were happy to see the proud mama be such a wonderful role model to her little girl.

Source: Briefly News