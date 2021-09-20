A beautiful mom and her daughter have impressed Mzansi with pictures from a cute 'career day'

It seems baby girl wants to be just like her mother when she grows up, rocking a sea captain uniform

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their reactions to the very sweet moment between mom and daughter

A local mom and daughter duo have inspired South Africans with a few breathtaking images. It seems the little girl finally wants to be just like her mom when she grows up.

This adorable little girl has dressed up like her mom for career day. Images: Londy Ngcobo BLAQMERMAID/LinkedIn

Heading online, LinkedIn member and mom of one, Londy Ngcobo BLAQMERMAID shared this adorable message alongside the special pictures:

"Sama has dressed like a Ballerina, Doctor, a construction girl and this year she dressed like a ship Captain.

My hope for you Captain Siphosamafuze is that; If your ship doesn’t come alongside your shores, I hope you swim out to meet it."

The beautiful moment caused many reactions from social media users who were happy to see the proud mama be such a wonderful role model to her little girl.

Check out some more of the social media reactions below:

Leigh Thebus said:

"I hope you swim out to meet it" That is such an inspirational way of saying, NEVER GIVE UP. And just look at that face that smile has made my day. To all our girls out there, mine included, follow your dream, if you stumble get back up and take a different route but NEVER GIVE UP. You are our leaders and you will do great things with God in your corner."

Vuyelwa Qinga Vika said:

"Representation matters so much. The hair. The uniform. The space to dream and imagine. What a blessed little girl. Ahoy Captain Sama."

Nompfa Khwashaba said:

"Twins."

"This is the single best story for my year! Girl children need to see and experience what they can be. Well done."

Henry Nwosu said:

"You both look adorable."

Anthea (Meissenheimer) du Plooy said:

"Her dreams and goals are endless. Beautiful!"

Kholosa Magwa said:

"Cuteness overload."

"Little king": Cute kid steals the show in adorable 'career day' outfit

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that photos of a sweet little boy looking absolutely adorable in his 'career day' outfit have the internet gushing. It seems the brave little man wants to be a soldier when he grows up and decided to dress up like a top dog General.

Heading online, the youngster's aunty @TjMulenga1 shared the snaps of her favourite nephew.

"The best careers day fit I’ve ever seen! My nephew is the assignment!" she captioned the cute post.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post below:

@Yolipop__ said:

"Julu. Being effortlessly handsome!!!"

@phillip_ngongo said:

"Wow! I think a boy for a first child will hit me differently."

@AchangaTeddy said:

"Give the young general 3 stars on both ot his shoulders to solidify his authority... He's looking good in the outfit."

@Sunflowersoul28 said:

"If assignment understood was a person!!"

@jeSuis_Amy said:

"He looks absolutely ADORABLE!!!!!"

