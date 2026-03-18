The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard a request for Witness G's testimony to be heard remotely, and with his voice altered

The witness, only known as a secret police handler, reportedly runs a high-risk unit, and his identity could compromise informants and operations

Brown Mogotsi previously testified that he was an agent who received orders from a handler, but he didn't reveal who that person was

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard a request from Witness G's lawyer for his testimony to be heard remotely. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has ruled that the testimony of Witness G, a secret police handler, will be heard via virtual broadcast.

The decision was made after the legal team for Witness G requested that his testimony be delivered remotely with voice alteration in place.

Following the request, the Commission ruled that only commissioners, evidence leaders, commission staff, and the witness’s legal team will be permitted to be present during the testimony. Journalists will be barred from physically attending the proceedings.

Why was a request made for virtual testimony?

Witness G’s lawyer, Tshepo Matlala, told the commission that his client runs a high-risk unit and thus being publicly seen or heard could compromise informants and operations.

Matlala cited significant safety risks associated with his role in the unit and his close work with informants. Brown Mogotsi previously claimed he was an agent with a handler but would not disclose the handler's identity.

Witness G’s application requested electronic voice alteration to be used to disguise his identity, while allowing audio broadcast of proceedings. The evidence leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, did not oppose the request. He, however, noted that some questions might inadvertently reveal the Witness G identity.

Source: Briefly News