The Madlanga Commission has expressed concern over the safety of the witnesses involved in the inquiry

This comes after an alleged attempt on businessman Brown Mogotsi's life on Monday night, 3 November 2025

The Commission spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said that the Commission has been in touch with Mogotsi about his safety

The Madlanga Commission spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, noted that the Commission is concerned about the safety of Brown Mogotsi and other witnesses. This follows an alleged attempt on Mogotsi's life on Monday, 3 November 2025.

What did Michaels say?

The spokesperson said that he has spoken to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, who is currently at the scene of the incident in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. Michaels confirmed that Mogotsi is safe and unharmed.

He said that the Commission has been in touch with Mogotsi after the incident. The spokesperson noted that the Madlanga Commission is in discussion with the witness about witness protection. He said that the Commission is working with law enforcement to ensure that witnesses are protected. Michaels added that it is entirely up to the witnesses to accept or decline the protection of the Commission.

This is a developing story, and more updates will follow as they become available.

