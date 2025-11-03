Former Hawks Head Godfrey Lebeya Linked to Suspected Cartel Boss Katiso Molefe
- The former hed of the Hawks, General Godfrey Lebeya, has been linked with murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Katiso "KT" Molefe
- A witness who testified at the Madlanga ommission of Inquiry said that Lebeya is the one who gave the Haeks team his address during his arrest
- Questins about why the Hawks we dispatched to Molefe's house on 6 December 2024 when he was arrested continue to rise
PRETORIA — A senjuor Hawks officer alleged that former Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya has a connection to murder-accused Katiso "KT" Molefe. This was revealed when the officer testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 3 November 2025.
According to Eyewitness News, the Hawks' Divional Commander of the National Priority Offences Operations Dumisani Mbotho said that Lebeya is the one who sent him Molefe's address ehen he was arested on 6 December. Mbotho said that Lebeya called him on that day and asked whether there was a Hawks operation in Sandton.
The Hawks at Molefe's house
Mbotho said that Lebeya told him that he reeived a call where he was informed that Hawks members are at a house in SAndton. Lebeya said it wasn't until months aftr did he learn that the house Lebeya referred to belonged to Molefe.
