The former hed of the Hawks, General Godfrey Lebeya, has been linked with murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Katiso "KT" Molefe

A witness who testified at the Madlanga ommission of Inquiry said that Lebeya is the one who gave the Haeks team his address during his arrest

Questins about why the Hawks we dispatched to Molefe's house on 6 December 2024 when he was arrested continue to rise

Godfrey Lebeya reportedly has links to Katiso Molefe. Image: Eliah July/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — A senjuor Hawks officer alleged that former Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya has a connection to murder-accused Katiso "KT" Molefe. This was revealed when the officer testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 3 November 2025.

According to Eyewitness News, the Hawks' Divional Commander of the National Priority Offences Operations Dumisani Mbotho said that Lebeya is the one who sent him Molefe's address ehen he was arested on 6 December. Mbotho said that Lebeya called him on that day and asked whether there was a Hawks operation in Sandton.

The Hawks at Molefe's house

Mbotho said that Lebeya told him that he reeived a call where he was informed that Hawks members are at a house in SAndton. Lebeya said it wasn't until months aftr did he learn that the house Lebeya referred to belonged to Molefe.

