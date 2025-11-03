SAPS Launches Search for Missing 12 Year-Old Limpopo Child
- The South African Police Service launched a search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in a Limpopo village
- Ndzawulo Mabasa was last seen over a week ago in the Tiyani Village after leaving his home to go to the barber shop
- The South African Police Service has also called on members of the public to come forward with information that could assist in finding him
LIMPOPO — A 12-year-old in Limpopo has gone missing, and the South African Police Service mobilised resources to locate him.
According to the South African Police Service, Ndzawulo Mabasa was last seen on 26 October 2025. He had left his home in the Mdono Section in Tiyani village and was on his way to the barbershop when he last disappeared. All attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Police call for assistance
According to the South African Police Service's Limpopo spokesperson, Sergeant Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa, Mabasa was last seen wearing black trousers and blue sandals. He is light in complexion. A search operation was immediately launched. So far, no leads have been found. Ramakgoakgoa urged members of the public to share any information.
"Every minute counts when a child is missing," she said.
