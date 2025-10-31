A collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle left two people dead in the Durban Central Business District (CBD)

Paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident just after 5.30 am on Friday, 31 October 2025

Investigations have been launched into the accident, which left the passenger and driver dead

KWAZULU-NATAL – Two people have been tragically killed after a collision involving a truck and a light motor vehicle in the Durban Central Business District (CBD).

Paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident just after 5.30 am on Friday, 31 October 2025, to find that a light motor vehicle had crashed into a truck. The collision occurred at the corner of Anton Lembede and Stalwart Simelane Streets.

Passengers were trapped in the wreckage

According to a statement by ALS Paramedics Spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, paramedics arrived on scene to find that the vehicle had T-boned the truck, ending up underneath it.

The driver and a passenger were severely entrapped in the wreckage, and the eThekwini Fire Department was called out to assist in recovery efforts.

“They had sustained major injuries and were declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

Investigations into the accident continue.

