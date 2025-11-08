A Toyota minibus taxi carrying 14 occupants collided with a VW Polo on Friday, 7 November 2025, in the Eastern Cape

The vehicle accident occurred near the Forty Junctions on the R61 road in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape

It is alleged that recklessness and negligence were the causes of the horrific accident

Three people have died after a head-on collision between two vehicles near Forty Junctions on the R61 road in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, on Friday, 7 November 2025.

A Toyota minibus taxi carrying 14 occupants collided with a VW Polo.

Source: Twitter

Three dead in horrific Eastern Cape crash

Authorities reported that fourteen people were injured in the crash on Friday, 7 November 2025, and taken to Cofimvaba Provincial Hospital for treatment. According to the provincial transport department, the collision involved a Toyota minibus taxi with 14 passengers and a VW Polo carrying five passengers, both travelling in opposite directions.

The department said that recklessness and negligence were believed to have contributed to the accident.

Other accidents in 2025

On Saturday, 25 October 2025, a horrific crash claimed the lives of four people when a vehicle carrying five occupants allegedly overturned on the N12 near Middelburg, Mpumalanga. Three women and a young child were declared dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger reportedly escaped with minor injuries. The victims were reportedly travelling in a white Toyota Avanza when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the busy route between Middelburg and Loskop Dam.

An Eastern Cape paramedic and a patient tragically lost their lives in a vehicle accident on Monday, 13 October 2025. It is alleged that the ambulance was travelling towards Dordrecht in the Eastern Cape. One of the paramedics who drove the ambulance allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which led it to overturn. The 44-year-old patient and one of the paramedics, aged 41, died on the scene. The driver, a 46-year-old paramedic, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three people have died following a head-on collision between two vehicles.

Source: Twitter

At least two people have been killed in an accident on the N1 near Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, on 26 September 2025. The victims passed away in the accident, which involved a tanker and two other vehicles on the N1 Northbound before Winnie Mandela Drive. The truck overturned and spilt its load of cooking oil onto the roadway. The truck ended up going off the road and came to rest on the side of the road, down a small embankment.

Multiple people have died following an accident on the N3, Pietermaritzburg-bound. The fatalities occurred after a taxi collided with a vehicle and then veered off the road. The incident happened before 17:30 near the Shongweni off-ramp.

2 Die in Durban CBD crash

Briefly News also reported that two people have been tragically killed after a collision involving a truck and a light motor vehicle in the Durban Central Business District (CBD).

Paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident just after 5.30 am on Friday, 31 October 2025, to find that a light motor vehicle had crashed into a truck. The collision occurred at the corner of Anton Lembede and Stalwart Simelane Streets.

