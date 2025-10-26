Fatal Crash in Mpumalanga: Four Confirmed Dead in N12 Vehicle Overturn

A horrific crash claimed the lives of four people in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 25 October 2025

The vehicle carrying five people allegedly overturned on the N12 near Middelburg, in Mpumalanga

The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving

On Saturday, 25 October 2025, a horrific crash claimed the lives of four people when a vehicle carrying five occupants allegedly overturned on the N12 near Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

The vehicle overturned on the N12 near Middelburg. Image: @_ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

Four killed in N12 crash

According to the Provincial Department of Community Safety, three women and a young child were declared dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger reportedly escaped with minor injuries. The victims were reportedly travelling in a white Toyota Avanza when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the busy route between Middelburg and Loskop Dam.

The department confirmed an investigation is underway, with reckless or negligent driving among the potential causes being considered. The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has reminded motorists to be alert on the roads after two separate crashes claimed the lives of 10 people on Monday, 20 October 2025.

other vehicle accidents in 2025

An Eastern Cape paramedic and a patient tragically lost their lives in a vehicle accident on Monday, 13 October 2025. It is alleged that the ambulance was travelling towards Dordrecht in the Eastern Cape. One of the paramedics who drove the ambulance allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which led it to overturn. The 44-year-old patient and one of the paramedics, aged 41, died on the scene. The driver, a 46-year-old paramedic, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A horrific crash involving a taxi carrying school children has left 18 learners injured. The taxi, which was taking learners to schools on the first day of the new term, overturned on the N3 near Durban. The accident occurred before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday, 13 October 2025, before 7 am.

Four people have died and 1 injured. Image: @_ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

Multiple people have died following an accident on the N3, Pietermaritzburg-bound. The fatalities occurred after a taxi collided with a vehicle and then veered off the road. The incident happened before 17:30 near the Shongweni off-ramp.

At least two people have been killed in an accident on the N1 near Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, on 26 September 2025. The victims passed away in the accident, which involved a tanker and two other vehicles on the N1 Northbound before Winnie Mandela Drive. The truck overturned and spilt its load of cooking oil onto the roadway. The truck ended up going off the road and came to rest on the side of the road, down a small embankment.

Pregnant woman suffers head injury in ambulance

Briefly News previously reported that a pregnant woman on her way to the hospital in Kroonstad in an ambulance suffered multiple injuries when the car overturned.

The driver of the ambulance reportedly lost control of the car while travelling from Steynrus to Kroon Hospital.





