A horrific vehicle accident in Johannesburg left seven people dead on Wednesday, 29 October 2025

The crash occurred after a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a bakkie collided on Comoro Road, south of Johannesburg

Multiple injuries have been reported, with seven fatalities confirmed from the minibus taxi

Seven people dead in taxi crash

According to Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla, seven people lost their lives in the crash, calling it a tragic incident. Emergency teams were working to secure the area and manage traffic safely.

Fihla said that multiple injuries were reported, and that Comoro Road has been closed in both directions, with motorists diverted at Pieter Acryod Avenue and Soetdoring Avenue, Johannesburg. He urged drivers to avoid the area and follow police instructions and stated that drivers should exercise caution on surrounding routes while emergency personnel respond. An Investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Other accidents in 2025

On Saturday, 25 October 2025, a horrific crash claimed the lives of four people when a vehicle carrying five occupants allegedly overturned on the N12 near Middelburg, Mpumalanga. According to the Provincial Department of Community Safety, three women and a young child were declared dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger reportedly escaped with minor injuries. The victims were reportedly travelling in a white Toyota Avanza when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the busy route between Middelburg and Loskop Dam.

An Eastern Cape paramedic and a patient tragically lost their lives in a vehicle accident on Monday, 13 October 2025. It is alleged that the ambulance was travelling towards Dordrecht in the Eastern Cape. One of the paramedics who drove the ambulance allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which led it to overturn. The 44-year-old patient and one of the paramedics, aged 41, died on the scene. The driver, a 46-year-old paramedic, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Multiple people have died following an accident on the N3, Pietermaritzburg-bound. The fatalities occurred after a taxi collided with a vehicle and then veered off the road. The incident happened before 17:30 near the Shongweni off-ramp.

At least two people have been killed in an accident on the N1 near Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, on 26 September 2025. The victims passed away in the accident, which involved a tanker and two other vehicles on the N1 Northbound before Winnie Mandela Drive. The truck overturned and spilt its load of cooking oil onto the roadway. The truck ended up going off the road and came to rest on the side of the road, down a small embankment.

18 Kids injured in taxi crash

In another article, Briefly News reported that a horrific crash involving a taxi carrying school children has left 18 learners injured.

The taxi, which was taking learners to schools on the first day of the new term, overturned on the N3 near Durban. The accident occurred before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza on Monday, 13 October 2025, before 7 am.

