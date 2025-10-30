Eight people lost their lives in a horrific accident on the N3 in the Free State between two vehicles

A truck and a taxi collided with each other between Van Reenen's Pass and Montrose in the province

South Africans were disappointed, and some weighed in on who may have been the cause of the accident

FREE STATE — Eight people were killed and several were injured in an accident which occurred on the N3 in the Free State.

According to eNCA, the accident happened between Van Reenen's Pass and Montrose. It is unclear how the accident took place. A truck and a taxi collided with each other, and several others were injured. The highway has been closed.

Accidents on Van Reenen's Pass

Several accidents have occurred on Van Reenen's Pass in 2025, and some of them involve trucks. A total of 18 people were killed when a car, a taxi, and a truck collided with each other. The accident occurred on 6 January, and the cause of the accident was unknown.

An abnormal truck carrying a transformer overturned on the Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on 15 January 2025. The accident caused massive traffic delays, but fortunately, nobody was injured.

Dashcam footage showed how a Quantum taxi mistimed overtaking a heavy-ton truck on the Van Reenan's Pass on 8 February. The footage showed how the truck sideswiped the taxi. Fortunately, the accident was also not fatal, and nobody was reported to be injured.

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens commenting on Facebook were disturbed by the accident.

TK Seunane asked:

"Why is it so hard to drive 80 km/h? People are dying every day because of high speed."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"This is enough reason for the government to reconsider bringing back the trains to ease traffic on the roads. The roas carnage is just too much."

Hettie Muller said:

"Always mini-bus or taxi involved. Bring buses back and get taxis off the road."

Valda Slabbert said:

"Sue govenment asd the cause. Pot holes, no robots, no lights at night, no signs painted on roads."

Lesley Mocke said:

"No wonder AF is bankrupt. Can't keep up with the number of people dying on our roads."

Ananias Phehello Makhetha said:

"To all our drivers out there, please be careful. It's rainy season, so please let's drive safely."

Wesley Magic Nyalungu said:

"Reckless driving and lawlessness."

Several dead in N3 accident in KwaZulu-Natal

In s related article, Briefly News reported that several people were killed in an accident which took place on the N3 near Shongweni in KwaZulu-Natal. The accident happened on 4 July.

The taxi, which was involved in the accident, plunged down the embankment. It landed 50 to 60 metres below the road level.

