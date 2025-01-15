An abnormal load truck carrying a transformer over on the N3 northbound at Van Reenen's Pass

Heavy-duty cranes have to be dispatched to the scene due to the size and weight of the transformer

South Africans took to social media to speculate just how the truck managed to overturn on the road

The N3 northbound at Van Reenen’s Pass has been closed following an accident in which a truck overturned. Image: SA Trucker

KWAZULU-NATAL - The N3 northbound has been shut down following another accident at Van Reenen’s Pass.

The roadway was closed after an abnormal-load truck overturned and lost its load on 15 January 2025. The truck was carrying a massive transformer, which is now in the middle of the road.

The truck overturned in the middle of the road, forcing the closure of the N3 northbound. Image: SA Trucker

N3TC warns of delays along Van Reenen’s Pass

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the company that manages the N3 Toll Route, has cautioned road users that they could expect delays along the route.

Emergency Services are currently on the scene, but heavy-duty cranes need to be dispatched to assist with clearing the truck and the massive transformer.

Due to the size and weight of the transformer and truck, recovery is expected to be complicated and lengthy.

The southbound lane remains open, and contraflow traffic has been implemented to minimise the disruption.

The Van Reenen's Pass has been in the news lately following a devastating accident on the road. Eighteen people were feared dead following a horrific crash on Monday, 7 January. The total was later revised to 17 after a survivor was found.

Authorities were on the hunt for a truck driver who was involved in the fatal accident.

South Africans speculate how truck overturned

Social media users weighed in on the issue, with many trying to understand how an abnormal load truck toppled over.

Melgin Thabo said:

“An unbalanced load may be the cause. Such trailers with so many wheels can’t just overturn for no reason.”

Lisa van der Berg joked:

“Well, this kind of accident is quite abnormal.”

Irene Birgit Sommerfeld suggested:

“That load maybe should have been more in the middle. Such a large truck should not easily tilt over😪.”

Albert Van Lingen added:

“Wow, that's an expensive mistake😮.”

Mthobisi Ndimande asked:

“🙆what went wrong today? The road is clear, the weather is good, and the maximum speed limit for an abnormal is 60km.”

Alwyn Peens stated:

“That’s going to be an interesting recovery and an even more interesting insurance claim. Lots of explaining coming up.”

Sam Lefa Skorokoro said:

“This is indeed abnormal.”

Warren Mudzingwa added:

“That thing is too heavy. They were supposed to use a wider trailer and put that thing in the centre.”

