A multi-vehicle accident on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass left the road closed for hours

While authorities were attempting to clear the scene, a second truck jack-knifed on the same road

South Africans are annoyed with the amount of trucks on the road after the latest accident

South Africans are frustrated with the amount of truck accidents on the country's roads and and have blamed government for the poor railway system. KZN Department of Transport (Facebook)/ South_agency

South Africans are taking to social media to voice their frustration with truck drivers following two separate incidents on the N3.

The N3 at Van Reenen's Pass was closed on both sides following a multi-vehicle crash and then a jack-knifed truck.

Both incidents happened on Thursday, 19 December.

Multi-vehicle crash leaves N3 closed

Motorists were left fuming on the morning of 19 December when a multi-vehicle crash left the N3 closed.

The crash, which is said to have involved a truck, caused a massive traffic jam on the Durban-bound route, as motorists had to wait for the scene to be cleared.

Thankfully, no fatalities were reported this time as the area is known for tragic accidents. On 23 December, 2023, seven people were killed in an accident involving eight vehicles.

While authorities were dealing with that situation, they also had to clear a jack-knifed truck along the same route heading towards Gauteng.

Inclement weather is believed to have contributed to the truck losing control.

South Africans frustrated by truck drivers

The incidents left social media users once again calling for trucks to be removed from the roads.

South Africans have long since blamed trucks for many of the country’s accidents.

Lloyd Williams said:

“Send the goods by train like most other developed countries.”

Arthur Phiri added:

“We must build a truck-only road.”

@josh333_gp asked:

“When are they going to start doing something about the number of truck accidents on the N3?”

@Thulani95694271 said:

“So many trucks are on the road because of the then Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, the SG of the ANC. Our rail system worked well until Fiks was deployed into that dept.”

@WinterRSA stated:

“We are over-reliant on trucks to transport goods. This is all the result of a collapsed (or is it the deliberate destruction?) of our railway system.”

Helen Kitching said:

“Too many trucks on the road. It's a death trap.”

Leon Mhlongo KaMageba Yina added:

“Too many truck accidents on the N3 every day.”

Truck driver seemingly causes vehicle pile-up

On December 11, Briefly News reported how video surfaced of a truck driver seemingly causing a vehicle pile-up.

In the video, the truck can be seen colliding into the back of a car and causing a multi-vehicle pile-up on an open road.

Social media users were left debating whether the driver did enough to avoid the accident.

