The online community is questioning whether a truck driver seen colliding into the back of a car and causing a multi-vehicle pile-up on an open road did enough to avoid it.

Or whether there might have been a braking fault that ultimately led to the accident, albeit not fatal.

Trucker causes multi-vehicle pile-up

A 61-second clip of the truck's dashcam, posted on the @VehicleTrackerz X page, shows the driver approaching a queue of traffic up ahead.

"Dashcam debate: Did this truck driver do enough to avoid the crash?" read the caption.

After the first few seconds of the clip, the trucker reacts, pushing into the back of his seat as the truck closes the distance between itself and the car in front.

At the same time, he is seen changing the gears, which appears to slow the truck down slightly — but not enough to avoid crashing into the back of the first car. The small vehicle, in turn, smashes into a long-haul truck in front of it.

Afterwards, the truck driver stays inside his vehicle, chewing on what appears to be bubble gum. More seconds go by, and a few people from the other vehicles are seen coming out of them to assess the accident.

Online users offered their take on the accident, which, according to the footage, occurred at 7am on Saturday, 7 December 2024.

Online users make observations

The route where it happened wasn't immediately clear. Briefly News looks at the notable reactions.

@SfisoM83 observed:

"He did nothing, actually."

@Sicelo1Simelane said:

"I think he should have applied handbrake."

@konketso1 assessed:

"Brake failure."

@WellofPeace05 observed:

"Going to the side would have made the truck lose balance and collide with more vehicles."

@popotane mentioned:

"If he went to the other side, he could have killed and caused a more horrific accident."

