“Till the Wheels Fall off”: Female Trucker Shows Video of What Makes Her Happy
- A passionate female truck driver shared a TikTok video showing app users what fills her with joy
- The young woman posted a video montage of life on the road and the people (and animals) she met along the way
- Social media users loved the woman's hustle and prayed for her safety on the dangerous roads
Finding happiness and a sense of belonging can feel like an uphill climb in industries where people often don't see themselves represented. Yet, one female truck driver defied expectations and shared what brings her joy.
Happiness in truck driving
Using the handle @truck_her1, a local woman in KwaZulu-Natal uploaded a video sharing what made her happy. The post showed the female trucker finding a sense of freedom on the open road, showing pride in mastering her craft and making connections along the way.
Clearly loving her job, the young woman said:
"Till the wheels fall off."
Watch the video below:
SA respects female trucker's job
The woman proved to be one of many young truckers inspiring Mzansi.
Several members of the online community took to the comment section to praise @truck_her1 for choosing a career in a male-dominated field. Others asked about her safety on the local roads.
@caseytemmers said to the trucker:
"Big respect for you because I know how dangerous these roads are."
@clarinetkitty wrote in the comments:
"I hope this is the start of a journey which ends in a fleet of your own trucks with huge national contracts."
After watching the clip, @mr..wong4 said:
"Great stuff. Enjoy the experience, and be safe out there."
@melissa_22021 laughed and shared:
"I'm here for this. Wow. Here, I struggle to reverse park with a Hyundai."
An impressed @bronwenbenjamin wrote:
"You are my inspiration. I love your story."
@kami_kaze28 added in the comment section:
"I always remind females to be safe on the road when they are alone. There are animals out there."
