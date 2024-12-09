“Such a Blessing”: SA Loves Woman’s Video of Family Praying Over New Car

A South African woman shared she became a part of the Kia family after buying herself a Sonet

She uploaded a TikTok video of three family members praying over the brand-new vehicle

Thousands of local internet users loved that the woman's family blessed her successful purchase

It's always heartwarming to feel the love and support of family members when celebrating a personal milestone. A woman proudly shared the blessings she received from family members after showing them her grand purchase, marking her achievement with a meaningful moment of gratitude and faith.

A family that prays together

Many people pray over a new vehicle, and one woman's family was no different.

TikTokker @marhwayiza7 uploaded a beautiful video of two older family members and a young man in prayer after she showed them her brand-new Kia Sonet.

Mzansi loves family's blessings

Thousands of online community members flooded the comment section with positivity, amazed by the love the woman received from her family members.

@ke_lehlogonolo told app users:

"Literally got chills. It's such a blessing to have a family that prays."

@nomsa.phampham added in the comments:

"The best inheritance I can give my kids is prayer."

After watching the clip, @user5471033308220 said:

"That is what we need from them. The blessings."

@kimberlylattaa wrote in the comment section:

"How do I like this more than once? This kind of blessing over anything, any day. You're truly blessed, stranger."

@mbali.pearl1 congratulated the new car owner, adding:

"How I wish for a family that prays together."

@kells211 got emotional and shared:

"How I wish my parents were still here."

