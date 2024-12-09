“Such a Blessing”: SA Loves Woman’s Video of Family Praying Over New Car
- A South African woman shared she became a part of the Kia family after buying herself a Sonet
- She uploaded a TikTok video of three family members praying over the brand-new vehicle
- Thousands of local internet users loved that the woman's family blessed her successful purchase
It's always heartwarming to feel the love and support of family members when celebrating a personal milestone. A woman proudly shared the blessings she received from family members after showing them her grand purchase, marking her achievement with a meaningful moment of gratitude and faith.
A family that prays together
Many people pray over a new vehicle, and one woman's family was no different.
TikTokker @marhwayiza7 uploaded a beautiful video of two older family members and a young man in prayer after she showed them her brand-new Kia Sonet.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi loves family's blessings
Thousands of online community members flooded the comment section with positivity, amazed by the love the woman received from her family members.
@ke_lehlogonolo told app users:
"Literally got chills. It's such a blessing to have a family that prays."
@nomsa.phampham added in the comments:
"The best inheritance I can give my kids is prayer."
After watching the clip, @user5471033308220 said:
"That is what we need from them. The blessings."
@kimberlylattaa wrote in the comment section:
"How do I like this more than once? This kind of blessing over anything, any day. You're truly blessed, stranger."
@mbali.pearl1 congratulated the new car owner, adding:
"How I wish for a family that prays together."
@kells211 got emotional and shared:
"How I wish my parents were still here."
