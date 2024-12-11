A lady expressed her joy after her man of 16 years gifted her with a luxurious mansion in the suburbs

She posted her video as the new homeowner on TikTok and received a thread of lovely messages in the comments

New homeowners need to know the difference between homeownership and simply owning

A couple melted many South Africans' hearts when they shared the new home they purchased after being together for almost two decades.

A husband bought his wife a luxurious mansion after 16 years of being together. Image: @rach_thando

Nothando, the excited wife, posted the jolly moment on her TikTok to celebrate with her internet friends.

Society has an invisible rule book of how life is to be lived. One should graduate, find a great job, get married, buy a house and start a family.

A Mzansi couple decided to take things slow and only bought their dream home 16 years later. The wife could not contain her joy and excitement, so she posted their milestone on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Business Tech advised new homeowners to understand the difference between homeownership and owning. Once you buy a home, you're 100% responsible for whatever comes with it, burdens and all.

The difference between renting and buying is that you can call your landlord when things need managing or repairing. Experts have shared that homeowners need to budget at least 1 to 4% of a home's value for maintenance and repairs, which is the best.

Social media users were moved by the lovely gift and commented:

@Sithole nontobeko joy felt validated:

"You have just calmed me down. I feel we have been waiting too long in our 14 years."

@Londy887 asked for the winning prayer:

"What was your prayer, mommy? I'm so happy for a stranger."

@Sphola shared a lovely message:

"Patience is a virtue; congratulations to the whole family."

@KaMngomezulu wrote:

"Congratulations, internet stranger, the house is gorgeous."

@Bonakele Hlengwa commented:

"Congratulations, love. God's timing is always perfect. I'm patiently waiting for my time, too. Enjoy your home."

