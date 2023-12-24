Mpumalanga officials issued a warning about an increase in snakes because of weather conditions

Rising temperatures for the Mpumalanga region only spells a recipe for disaster when it comes to vipers

A snake expert in Mpumalanga advised the public about what they should do to deal with the problem

MPUMALANGA - Snake will be out and about in one of South Africa's nine provinces. The slithering creatures are attracted to the warmer weather in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga heat is soaring, and snakes will be more common, according to authorities.

Chris Hobkirk, a Mpumalanga-based snake handler, advised people on how to deal with snakes. He shared practical advice after many South Africans expressed concern.

Mpumalanga snakes expected to appear more

According to SABC News, authorities in Mpumalanga warned the public that the warm weather is causing snakes to be more common. Chris Hobkirk, a snake handler, reported that they have been receiving phone calls from people who have found snakes in their houses or vehicles.

What should people do about snakes?

The snake handler said people should avoid buying products such as chlorine, diesel and crystals because they don't work on snakes. Chris Hobkirk said people should remove excessive bush areas and clean their gardens.

Snakes usually go towards homes when they are looking for food. He emphasised that keeping the yard clean will keep rats, mice, and frogs away and, in turn, keep snakes at bay.

South Africans mortified by snake warning

Online users were raving after seeing official statements about snake appearances. Some joked that they were ready to leave the province.

Mzwandile Pikoli said:

"They are plenty here along the coast and what is strange. Bible says we must kill them but some people says we must not. What we must do with them? How can we identify the vernomous ones and non veromous snakes?"

Muh Cendree Nkosi commented:

"Leti tibalekile e Kruger for sure."

Mamakarabo WamaTsezi wrote:

"Which towns do we find?? I left Eastern Cape to hide here because I'm afraid of snake..... Where do I get peace."

Gerald Jecks Feleza joked:

"Let me go to Eastern Cape, amanyoka awekho pha."

You Tu added:

"The snakes must be aware too of human snakes."

Matriculant dies of snake bite, SA saddened

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were hurt when a matriculant died after getting bitten by a snake while at a camp. The incident occurred in Mpumalanga, and the learner's death touched the nation.

It's unclear how the incident happened, but a snake bit the learner. The province's MEC of Education, Bonakele Majuba, visited the school and the family and was saddened by the learner's sudden death.

South Africans on Facebook were hurt by the learner's death and blamed the school for the kid getting bitten by a snake and dying.

