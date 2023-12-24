Prasa Apologises for Shosholoza Meyl’a 2nd Failed Trip, Mzansi Play Blame Game
- The return of South Africa's long-distance train Shosholoza Meyl has not gone smoothly since the first day
- Prasa addressed South Africa after Shosholoza Meyl's latest attempt to get to Cape Town from Gauteng
- Many people were thoroughly unimpressed by the railway authority and turned their sights on ANC, the ruling party
Prasa had to explain what recently went wrong with Shosholoza Meyl journey. The long-distance train was meant to go from Johannesburg to the Western Cape.
The latest review of long-distance transport shows that it is reliable. After years of disuse, Shosholoza Meyl's first trip ended with passengers having to take buses.
Shosholoza Meyl fails to arrive in Cape Town again
According to eNCA, people recently used Shosholoza Meyl to travel to the Western Cape. The customers were scheduled to arrive on 22 December 023, but they ran out of food and water and completed the journey by bus.
What happened to Shosholoza Meyl?
The train reached De Aar in the Northern Cape before breaking down. Prasa reported mechanical failures, which left the people stranded. Its maiden trip ended similarly due to the theft of some necessary equipment. See their apology below:
SA roasts Shosholoza Meyl
South Africans are more than eager to point fingers at the ANC. Others were a bit more empathetic and said we should be patient with the reintroduction of the train.
Retsang Rezz Morake commented:
"Soon it's going to be privatised. ANC legacy."
Mahlekwazintombi Kheyi Namba wrote:
"We need to vote out ANC next year if we serious about rebuilding this country."
Warren Bell said:
"I didn't even know we still had trains."
Sierra Bhengu remarked:
4 orphaned siblings get house built by SAPS after losing mom 9 years ago, Mzansi hearts warmed over kids
"They must stop rushing things for the sake of elections, we all know that major renovations are needed in the whole system before starting operations."
Andrew Mojaji reflected:
"I think it is our responsibility as citizens to help PRASA. that rail infrastructure was destroyed in front of us. We can't always put everything in governments hands. How do we as citizens meet the government halfway?"
Matome Mathekga added:
"This was bound to happen, we shouldn't be so hard on them as they have just recovered these route and the services, although this was not supposed to happen but circumstances are not good."
Student chronicles her Intercape bus trip
Briefly News previously reported that In a world where air travel can often break the bank, one university student embarked on an alternative journey with Intercape.
This university student's journey with Intercape serves as a reminder that affordable travel options can offer incredible adventures and life-changing experiences.
7 die in N3 crash, KZN national road reopens after 8 cars collide, SA upset by accidents in festive season
Mzansi shared their stories about using the bus to travel.
Source: Briefly News