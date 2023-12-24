The return of South Africa's long-distance train Shosholoza Meyl has not gone smoothly since the first day

Prasa addressed South Africa after Shosholoza Meyl's latest attempt to get to Cape Town from Gauteng

Many people were thoroughly unimpressed by the railway authority and turned their sights on ANC, the ruling party

Prasa had to explain what recently went wrong with Shosholoza Meyl journey. The long-distance train was meant to go from Johannesburg to the Western Cape.

Prasa apologised for Shosholoza Meyl's failed trip from Johannesburg and Cape Town. Image: Education Images / Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

The latest review of long-distance transport shows that it is reliable. After years of disuse, Shosholoza Meyl's first trip ended with passengers having to take buses.

Shosholoza Meyl fails to arrive in Cape Town again

According to eNCA, people recently used Shosholoza Meyl to travel to the Western Cape. The customers were scheduled to arrive on 22 December 023, but they ran out of food and water and completed the journey by bus.

What happened to Shosholoza Meyl?

The train reached De Aar in the Northern Cape before breaking down. Prasa reported mechanical failures, which left the people stranded. Its maiden trip ended similarly due to the theft of some necessary equipment. See their apology below:

SA roasts Shosholoza Meyl

South Africans are more than eager to point fingers at the ANC. Others were a bit more empathetic and said we should be patient with the reintroduction of the train.

Retsang Rezz Morake commented:

"Soon it's going to be privatised. ANC legacy."

Mahlekwazintombi Kheyi Namba wrote:

"We need to vote out ANC next year if we serious about rebuilding this country."

Warren Bell said:

"I didn't even know we still had trains."

Sierra Bhengu remarked:

"They must stop rushing things for the sake of elections, we all know that major renovations are needed in the whole system before starting operations."

Andrew Mojaji reflected:

"I think it is our responsibility as citizens to help PRASA. that rail infrastructure was destroyed in front of us. We can't always put everything in governments hands. How do we as citizens meet the government halfway?"

Matome Mathekga added:

"This was bound to happen, we shouldn't be so hard on them as they have just recovered these route and the services, although this was not supposed to happen but circumstances are not good."

