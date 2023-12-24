Vehicle crashes in the festive season continue to worsen, and the Eastern Cape has been a hotspot for accidents

Eastern Cape authorities reported a high number of car crashes within 12 hours on 23 December 2023

The deaths left many South Africans concerned about the safety of road users during the Christmas season

Eastern Cape roads are proving to be dangerous. Throughout the province, there were car accidents overnight that ended fatally.

Eastern Cape car accidents claimed 10 lives over some hours. Image: VM/ gabrieletamborrelli

Source: Getty Images

The number of deaths rose much to South African people's dismay. The report had people lamenting how dangerous it is to be on the road during the festive season.

Eastern Cape road accidents out of control

According to eNCA, at least 10 people were killed because of car accidents. The death toll, including two pedestrians and the number of people dead, comes from five accidents overnight.

What did the accidents happen?

On the R61, there were two accidents. One involved three cars that ended up in a pile-up in Bizana, and four people died. In Cofimvaba, people died after a head-on collision. eNCA reported that cases of culpable homicide have been opened for each of the crashes

South Africa distraught by rampant car accidents

People complained about the common car accidents. Many agreed that there should be an intervention.

Lebogang Lebza said:

"Bathong what going on in our roads?"

Macs Matji wrote:

"Ooh,LORD protect your children."

Michael Phele added:

"Since I've told myself I can't be going home this times, even to this day I won't bother, but Jan or Feb I'll go to visit my family, avoiding all this unfortunate cases."

Tuks Notununu was sad:

"We really need to be considerate on the road. These can be avoided if we could just be more careful."

Xolani Kenneth Kumalo remarked:

"I don't think I wanna purchase a car . One day it might kill me"

