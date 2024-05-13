TikTokkers revealed to Mzansi the amount of money they offer their domestic workers

Mzansi’s revelation of their helpers’ pay cheques comes with a list of chores and the employer’s generosity

Netizens in the comments section of the TikTok post could quickly point out those who were running their mouths for clout

It was impressive to see how well Mzansi pays their domestic workers in this horrific economy. One employer took to TikTok to share how much her helper makes a day, which started a discussion about whether the minimum wage in South Africa is fair.

A woman shared her domestic worker's salary on TikTok, inviting other employers to chime in and discuss their legal domestic worker compensation. Image: @homely_home6

The minimum wage in South Africa for 2024 is R27.58 an hour, making many domestic workers’ cheques reasonable unless they are overworked.

Woman shares helper’s cheque online

TikTokker @homely_home6 says she pays her domestic worker R400 a day and R450 on a good day.

The woman revealed that the reason her helper gets compensated that much is because she is a hard worker:

“I really do appreciate that lady because she will clean places that I, the owner of this house, will not bother cleaning.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens share domestic workers’ cheques on TikTok

The TikTok clip now sits on 15K views and 1.7K comments, with people explaining why they offer their helpers the amount of money they do and love their home employees so much. The daily rates go from R150 to R450 on a good day.

@ Veroezka_FKN_Steenkamp shared that:

“We pay R6K per month, buy her snacks and cold drinks for the month while working, and pay R200 extra if she sleeps per night.”

@Meredith Ur Fave Nail Tech confessed to taking excellent care of her helper and commented:

“R5 500 per month. Free accommodation, food and a 13th cheque and literally anything she asks me for because she’s family. Hoping we can afford a raise for her this year.”

@Mathethe Koali said she pays her domestic worker more money if she stays in:

“R3 500, I cover her toiletries and food, I even buy her clothes sometimes, and when I have extra cash, I give her if she stays in. She is amazing.”

@bontlemashobane encouraged the bosses in the comments:

“Please also remember to register them for UIF.”

In a previous story, Briefly News reported on a funny story of a domestic worker who showed the internet how she does her chores in the absence of her boss, versus how she operates in their presence.

The domestic worker, @mercychapfika on TikTok, first filmed herself looking relaxed and taking her time with her chores. The woman sits on the sofa and caresses it to show how unbothered she is when the boss is not around.

