A domestic helper receives an adorable welcome from the family she works for, including excited dogs and a little girl who showers her with hugs and kisses

The video goes beyond the typical employer-employee relationship, highlighting the genuine affection and love between the helper and the child

Viewers on TikTok shower the video with love, praising the helper's beauty and sharing their own stories of special bonds with domestic helpers

A girl's excitement and a helper's warm embrace showcase the deep connection they share. Image: @crystalveronicag

A heartwarming TikTok video captured the priceless moment a domestic helper was welcomed with hugs and love upon returning to her place of work.

Heartwarming homecoming

The footage shared by @crystalveronicag shows the helper entering the home she works at as a little girl, and the dogs get up with much excitement upon her arrival.

The girl is seen running to the woman, who happily picks her up as they enter the house. The child doesn't hesitate to shower the helper with hugs and kisses, proving that she was dearly missed.

Watch the sweet video below:

Mzansi melts for the moment

Netizens reacted with heartfelt comments to the post, sharing how pretty the helper was. Others shared their own experiences with domestic helpers.

phumzzz replied:

"Helper is so neat."

MM replied:

"The helper is so beautiful ."

Ndaba commented:

"I have a beautiful helper too! Kids, dogs, pigs, izinkukhu all behave like this when she comes back! She's Family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

paterin wrote:

"Worked for someone and the kids loved me so much they couldn't go for a drive if im not among but left because their mother thought I'm too desperate."

Tsolesepu commented:

"Mine keeps on saying I'm coming tomorrow since Friday, I'm jealous."

Indoni eThobekile replied:

"I nearly cried when my nanny came back ❤️. They really make our lives easy."

