A hilarious TikTok video of a toddler sabotaging his birthday surprise has gone viral

The little boy's mother can be seen singing and holding his cake as the boy sleeps in an attempt to surprise her son on his special day

He entertained netizens, and they took to the comments to express their thoughts on his behaviour

A hilarious TikTok video has peeps blooming with laughter after a dedicated mother’s attempt to surprise her little toddler on his birthday took a completely different turn from what she expected.

A toddler was surprised by his family on his birthday but he kept on sleeping in a hilarious TikTok video. Image: @keitumetseoumana

Birthday surprise gone wrong

The clip shared by @keitumetseoumana has received over 1.9 million views and many likes and comments. In the video, the lovely woman is seen singing with some other people singing along in the background for the little guy while holding his cake in her hands, which he is meant to blow off the candles.

However, the little man continues sleeping while his family sings for him.

Without a care in the world, the little man proceeds to toss and turn while deep in sleep. SA is tickled with laughter by his actions.

Watch the video below:

Peeps amused by toddler’s behaviour

Mzansi was entertained and found the toddler amusing. Folks flooded the comment section saying:

Mbaliyezwe Dee wrote:

"Boyza doesn't look like a morning person."

Kwena Ledwaba said:

"Baby Kano is me bathong, no matter how excited you are please don't ruin my sleep."

Shiro Yaniss Nganga added:

"He's wondering what kind of a joke is this, you have all day."

Tumimatlala02 gushed over the clip saying:

"This is sweet and hilarious all in one bubble."

Nicol advised the mother, adding:

"Water. Hi, needed water, you should have poured him."

Grootman Elimfishane poked fun at the family, saying:

"And they continued to sing."

Gu simply added:

"Not a morning person."

