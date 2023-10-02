South African philanthropist BI Phakathi gave a generous gift of money to a mother in need to help her celebrate her baby's birthday

A video shows how emotional and grateful the woman was for the help, as she had no plans for the celebration

South Africans praised Phakathi's act of kindness on social media and wished the baby a happy birthday.

BI Phakathi helped one less fortunate mom with the means to do something special for her baby's birthday.

BI Phakathi blessed a less fortunate woman with cash to spoil her little one for her birthday. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Video shows Phakathi blessing woman with wads of cash

A video posted on Facebook by Mzansi's favourite faceless philanthropist shows him speaking to the mother carrying her child as he asks for a few details to understand how she found herself in the impoverished circumstances she is in.

The mother shared that she often begs for money at the robots with the help of her father-in-law. She also shared that she had no plans for her baby's birthday.

Phakathi gives the woman money to go towards the baby's birthday, which she receives with gratitude. Phakathi did not stop there, as he continued to provide the emotional woman even more money.

For people struggling to meet their basic needs, receiving help can be life-changing and judging by the grateful woman's face, the same can be said for her.

See the video below:

South Africans praise Phakathi for good deed

As usual, Phakathi's heart of gold and generous acts of kindness tugged at South African's hearts as they responded with heartfelt messages and birthday wishes for the baby.

D Arif Shak said:

"Happy birthday, little angel. I really want to be like this gentleman ❤️."

Gloria Lopez Mariquit commented:

"Thank you. Good job and God bless."

Carlene Tanael replied:

"Happiest birthday cutie."

Abdull Ahmed said:

That's amazing, bro. I can't imagine how the mom feels. Well done, bro we need more people like you in our community today."

Melody Tan commented:

"Happy birthday ."

Abraham Fahnbulleh responded:

"Happy Birthday. God bless you, little one, and God bless the giver."

BI Phakathi assists elderly woman in TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi once again stepped in to help another woman. And the man noticed that a gogo was walking on a long stretch of road by herself.

The video of how BI Phakathi helped received over 46,000 likes. They were also thousands of comments from people who were over the moon to see that he was there for someone in need.

Anonymous viral sensation BI Phakathi helped another person in need on the streets. The Good Samaritan stopped an old woman and found out that she was walking a long distance in order to buy some maize meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News