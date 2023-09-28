A woman in Pretoria recently fulfilled her dream by purchasing her first car, a shiny new Suzuki Swift

The young hun's TikTok video showcased her happiness and said her new wheels were an answered prayer

Her accomplishments inspired Mzansi peeps and showed them that with dedication and effort, dreams can come true

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman from Pretoria shared a video of her buying her first car, a Suzuki Swift. Images:@normamlotywa

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria woman filled with joy recently bought her very first car, a brand-new Suzuki Swift.

Pretoria woman's new ride

TikTok user @normamlotywa shared in her video that the moment felt like her answered prayers had come true for her. This achievement was not just about having a new vehicle; it symbolised a significant milestone in her life.

Buying your first car is a special moment for anyone. It's a step towards independence and a sign of hard work paying off. This woman's journey to owning her car was a testament to her dedication and determination.

She saved money, made sacrifices and worked tirelessly to reach her goal. The Suzuki Swift she chose is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency and stylish design. It's the perfect companion for someone starting their journey on the road.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds achievement

The news of her accomplishment quickly spread on social media, with friends and family celebrating her success. Many people were inspired by her story, seeing it as a reminder that dreams can come true with dedication and perseverance.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Ginah said:

"Congratulations."

@Aa commented:

"Congratulations, mama, His promises are indeed yes and amen."

@nondumisoVilakazi said:

"Congratulations to beautiful and safe road trips."

@katliiey_98 shared:

"The way I’m so excited for you, my love."

@The Real Gift commented:

"O berekile mfanaka."

Johannesburg daughter surprises mom with a car

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who surprised her mother with a brand-new Suzuki car and she recorded the emotional moment on TikTok.

The emotional video is a testament to the special bond between a mother and her daughter. The video has struck a chord with people in Mzansi and beyond, showcasing the power of love and appreciation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News