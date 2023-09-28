A Johannesburg woman recently left Mzansi in stitches with her quick thinking and sense of humour

When she received a delivery, she noticed the delivery vehicle was parked quite far away, so she persuaded the delivery guy to give her a lift to where her friends were

The young woman's bold manoeuvre to squeeze into the seat thoroughly entertained Mzansi

A woman from Johannesburg shared a video of her driving back with the delivery guy after he parked too far. Images: @Basetsana_Pule

Source: Twitter

In a funny and unexpected turn of events, a Johannesburg woman had everyone in stitches when she persuaded a delivery guy to give her a lift.

Woman's hilarious move

Twitter user @Basetsana_Pule shared the video on her Twitter timeline, sharing why she got a lift from the delivery guy. She shared that his delivery vehicle was parked far from her location and she wasn't in the mood for a long walk.

This entertaining incident unfolded as the woman received a delivery, only to realise that the bike was nowhere near her location. Instead of grumbling, she decided to think on her feet and catch a lift. Her friend captured the whole moment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi roars with laughter

The hilarious encounter quickly spread across Mzansi, with people celebrating her witty and light-hearted approach. People were indeed left in stitches, applauding the woman's ability to make the best out of an unexpected situation.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Masego's Mystery Lady shared:

"This looks and sounds like such a fun time."

@Noloyiso said:

"This is a very you thing to happen to you, I don't know how to explain it."

@Yola laughed:

"The audio..."

@Char_2709 commented:

"O special case shem."

@CuteSkorokoro shared:

"You can’t be blamed, aowa."

Source: Briefly News