Anele Mdoda had the streets buzzing when she shared a picture announcing that she will be working as a Mr D driver for a day

The star flaunted her stunning figure in a denim shirt and jeans and a Mr D jacket and black ankle boots

Social media users shared mixed reactions after seeing the star's post, many commented with hilarious orders for her

Anele Mdoda has just proven that she is a jack of all trades. The star announced on her social media pages that she will be working as a Mr D driver for a day.

Anele Mdoda has revealed that she will be working as a delivery driver for a day. Image: @zintathu

Source: UGC

Anele Mdoda urges fans to order on Mr D

Anele Mdoda's lucky fans will get to have their food delivered by the star in person. The season radio and television producer announced on her social media pages that she will be doing deliveries to lucky fans for one day only.

Taking to her Twitter page, Anele Mdoda looked chic in a denim-on-denim look and a Mr D jacket and bag. She said people should order because she will only be doing deliveries for one day. She wrote:

"Your Mr D person could be me today!!!! Order now. I won’t be on the clock forever. #aneleandtheclubon947."

Anele Mdoda's fans react to star's post about Mr D

Social media users couldn't believe that Anele Mdoda was working as a delivery driver for a day. Many took to her timeline to share hilarious reactions.

@Ori_RSA said:

"Deliver some KFC bucket for one in Cape Town, I’ll pay next year "

@itsjustlue commented:

"Chicken Licken babes I'll pay monthly end"

@Lady_Tgal added:

"The way I waited by lifts to see you. Kodwa Anele why ndikuthanda kangaka!"

@DrLeoMM noted:

"Are you coming with the scooter or that machine Parked behind?"

