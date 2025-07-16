A content creator shared a viral video of a young man carrying seven bags of cement using only a cloth and his bare hands

The dangerous lifting technique has health experts warning about serious back injuries and long-term physical damage

Thousands of South Africans flooded the comments with concern about the man's future health and spine problems

A woman shared a video that showed a young man lifting seven bags of cement. Images: @masala.makhuma.5

Source: Facebook

A young man has left South Africans both impressed and worried after a video showed him lifting seven bags of cement in a way that has people comparing him to a forklift.

Polokwane-based content creator @masala.makhuma.5 shared the clip on the 15 of July with the caption "Mr Forklift," showing the man using a cloth technique to carry the heavy load.

In the video, the man places a cloth under seven cement bags, wraps the ends around his wrists and hands, then pulls up to lift the entire load. A woman's voice can be heard throughout the clip, repeatedly saying the man is competing with a forklift machine.

SA reacts with concern

Social media users expressed worry about the man's future health:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@magda.heynes warned:

"That man will cry when his old🫣"

@akim.manda was amazed by the weight:

"350kg! Now that's a machine."

@samkelo.gininda questioned his longevity:

"How old is bro..Coz' I don't see him reaching 65 with that back😂😂😢"

@sephare.solomon expressed concern:

"He is killing himself, completely unaware..."

@mandla.ndhlala darkly predicted:

"Post his video when the back feels like it has been hit by lightning."

@udeh.nomawethu joked:

"I swear... His friends probably dared him to go back to his ex or carry this😂😂"

A young man raised serious health concerns after people saw a video of him lifting bags of cement. Images: @masala.makhuma.5

Source: Facebook

The health risks of heavy lifting

According to the Health and Safety Executive, regularly lifting heavy materials can cause serious injuries that shouldn't be accepted as normal work. Each cement bag typically weighs around 50kg, meaning this man was carrying approximately 350kg on his back.

Manual handling of heavy loads creates excessive stress on the body, particularly when lifting away from the body or in awkward positions. Construction workers face high risks of musculoskeletal disorders, including immediate muscle strains and long-term back problems.

The regulations state that employers must prevent or reduce risks from lifting, carrying and handling loads. Workers should assess who is doing the lifting, what they're carrying, and where the work takes place. Certain situations increase strain on the body, including restrictions on posture, uneven floors, and poor lighting conditions.

Symptoms of musculoskeletal disorders include pain, aching, discomfort, numbness, tingling and swelling. Workers who suffer from these conditions may have reduced ability to perform tasks and experience long-term pain or discomfort.

The technique shown in the video goes against all safety guidelines, which recommend using mechanical lifting aids like a forklift, reducing load sizes, and proper training to prevent injury. Construction sites should use conveyors, hoists, or cranes for heavy materials and deliver items directly to their point of use to minimise manual handling.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

3 Other stories about physical challenges

Briefly News recently reported on a woman whose post-marathon struggle went viral, showing the painful reality of recovery that had fellow runners sharing their own experiences.

recently reported on a woman whose post-marathon struggle went viral, showing the painful reality of recovery that had fellow runners sharing their own experiences. A young woman's dramatic weight loss journey from 120kg to 85kg captured Mzansi's attention, with people flooding her comments asking for the secret behind her transformation.

General Mkhwanazi's intense workout session impressed South Africans, but it was his unexpected participation that left everyone talking about his commitment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News