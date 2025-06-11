A woman's TikTok video showing her struggle to walk after completing the Comrades Marathon went viral, capturing the reality of post-race muscle pain

She kept her humour, joking about how every step feels like a battle, which resonated with fellow runners

South Africans flooded the comments section, sharing their own marathon struggles and offering support to the lady for showing the "real" side of recovery

A woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a hilarious yet relatable video showing the aftermath of completing the gruelling Comrades Marathon.

A woman shared her struggle following her participation in the 2025 Comrades Marathon. Image: @annaruns7

Woman’s painful walk after completing Comrades Marathon

The footage, posted on June 10, 2025, on TikTok, shows the woman, who goes by the handle @annaruns7, after the ultra-marathon, capturing her struggling to walk down the stairs due to extreme muscle pain.

In the video, she clutches the stair railing and takes slow, careful steps, wincing in pain, a clear sign of the toll that the 87km race had taken on her body.

"This much pain despite stretching after a race," she said in her caption.

Although visibly in pain, the @annaruns7 kept her sense of humour, jokingly demonstrating how every movement felt like a battle. The clip had South Africans both sympathising and laughing, with many fellow runners commenting that they were experiencing the exact same thing.

"The way I enjoy this type of pain, one person joked."

The Comrades Marathon, known as one of the world’s toughest endurance races, took place on Sunday, drawing thousands of participants from around the globe. While the event is a moment of pride and triumph for many, the physical strain in the days following the race is undeniable.

According to Runner's World and Very Well Health, the post-marathon muscle soreness, especially in the quads, is common due to the repeated impact on the legs during the long run, particularly on a “down” run like this year’s edition.

The primary cause of this soreness is delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), which typically occurs 12 to 24 hours after strenuous or new exercise and peaks 24 to 72 hours after the activity.

Muscle lengthening under strain, or eccentric contractions, is the main cause of DOMS. Microscopic tears in muscle fibres result from the quadriceps' eccentric contraction during downhill running, which controls the fall. Inflammation and the typical discomfort linked to DOMS are caused by this microtrauma.

Despite her temporary struggle, the woman’s determination and sense of humour captured hearts across the country, with many praising her for showing the “real” side of marathon recovery.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's TikTok after Comrades struggle

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lady's post about the Comrades Marathon struggles, saying:

Thewo Wa Business wrote:

"Bathong, y'all deserve free spa days. Seen a couple of runners going through the same. We are proud of y'all."

Lungile said:

"Well done, Anna. You did that, girl."

Idols advised:

"You need to rest those muscles."

Nobuntu expressed:

"But why is he not carrying you down those stairs because muscle pain gets worse when you have to lift ur legs up the stairs."

A woman showcased how she struggled after participating in the 2025 Comrades Marathon. Image: @annaruns7

