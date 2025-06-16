“My Wife Says It’s AI”: SA Reacts to Woman’s Gift to Her Husband for His Birthday, Shares Video
- A South African woman captured hearts by surprising her husband with a brand new Ford Ranger
- The viral TikTok video showcases the man's emotional reaction to the surprise, with the wife’s months of planning paying off in a truly unforgettable gift
- Briefly News takes a look at the importance of gifting in a relationship and how creating new memories together impacts couples
A South African woman has captured the hearts of social media users after pulling off an unforgettable surprise for her husband, which left people talking.
Wife surprises her hubby with a brand new car
The heartwarming moment was shared on TikTok under the handle @priscillamokhuoa on June 13, 2024, and has since gained massive online traction.
@priscillamokhuoa's video, which left South Africans teary-eyed and inspired, shows the unsuspecting husband being led outside, where a neatly wrapped Ford Ranger stood gleaming in the sunlight, complete with a giant red bow on the bonnet.
At first stunned, the man broke into disbelief before embracing his wife tightly in gratitude. According to the clip caption, the wife had been planning the surprise for months, saving up and working behind the scenes to make the dream a reality. The wife got her hubby a white Ford Ranger for his birthday.
The Ford Ranger, known for its durability and rugged style, was a perfect fit for her husband, who has reportedly always admired the vehicle.
The video has since gone viral, garnering thousands of views and reactions on TikTok. The couple’s joyful moment has sparked a broader conversation around appreciation and mutual support in relationships.
Watch the video footage below:
The importance of gift-giving in relationships
In relationships, giving gifts is a meaningful way to show love, gratitude, and emotional connection. According to The Touch Point Solution, gifting in relationships strengthens the relationship between partners by enabling them to show consideration and concern. Gifts can express strong feelings and improve a relationship, whether they are given as meaningful gestures or as tiny symbols of affection.
Creating new memories together
Partners' emotional bonds can be strengthened by sharing experiences and making new memories together. The Baely App states that engaging in shared interests creates a feeling of cohesion and inclusion. These times spent together help to establish a solid basis for the partnership.
Relationships can be nurtured and strengthened by incorporating thoughtful gifting and making memories together. These behaviours improve relationships' lifespan and general enjoyment, in addition to strengthening emotional ties.
Mzansi in awe of wife’s birthday gift to hubby
South Africans are in awe of a heartwarming moment when a wife surprised her hubby with a thoughtful birthday gift, leaving social media buzzing with admiration for her sweet and thoughtful gesture.
Dextrous detailing said:
"It's a sign he has sacrificed a lot for her, and she is honouring him for that."
Mᥫ᭡ wrote:
"I want to be this type of wife."
Nolzfuze shared:
"I need God to bless me cause this is what I’d wanna do for umuntu wam."
Thabiso Zondo expressed:
"My wife says it’s AI."
Laure commented:
"And he’s probably a very good husband, too."
