A groom surprised guests by casually answering a phone call during his wedding ceremony, continuing the conversation as if it were just another day

The unexpected moment, captured and shared on TikTok, quickly went viral, sparking laughter and debate online

Social media users speculated that the groom might have been handling "last-minute lobola payments" or receiving marriage advice, adding humour to the special day

A groom in South Africa answered his phone during his wedding day. Image: @jayswart3

Groom chatting on phone during wedding

The unexpected moment was captured on camera and was shared on TikTok on June 16, 2025, under the handle @jayswart3.

@jayswart3's video has since gone viral on social media, sparking laughter and debate online. The incident took place at a traditional wedding ceremony, where the groom, dressed in matching African clothing with his partner, who was dancing while he sat on the chair.

As the proceedings continued, the groom could be seen on the phone, talking. To make matters more amusing, he appeared completely unbothered as he spoke animatedly while guests watched in disbelief.

Some guests could be seen chuckling in the background, while others looked slightly confused by the groom’s nonchalant behaviour. The bride managed to keep her composure as she continued dancing while her man chatted on the phone.

Social media users quickly reacted to the clip, with many joking that the groom might have been finalising 'last-minute lobola payments' or receiving marriage advice. Others teased that this was a clear sign of how some men are always "on the clock," even on their big day.

While the reason behind the phone call remains unknown, the groom’s unusual act has added a humorous twist to what should have been a solemn moment. One thing is certain: this couple's special day will be remembered not just for their love, but for a phone call that stole the spotlight

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts with mixed emotions

People in Mzansi were divided over the young man's behaviour as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Praisy123 said:

"Obviously, the person a phonang ke sidechick to confirm gore vele vele wa nyala. o tla phounela ke mang coz everyone close to him ba tlile lenyalong."

Ntsoko's Events wrote:

"People and assumptions ai . What if is the friend calling asking for directions?"

Lulu Titanium Rikhotso expressed:

"Mara, even the board didn’t include uMr. Someone might be marrying herself."

Mama G shared"

"This is proof that not everyone you invite to your event loves you."

Gevaarlik10 stated:

"She saw him on someone’s status, now he has to explain."

Obeldefleur commented:

"Red Flags will always show!"

MS MMOHLALA replied:

"These days, a lot of men are hustlers running businesses on their own. You find out they called him about one of the businesses... You guys forget that after this 12-hour thing, there's still more to life, you will be demanding, and there are still bills to pay also."

