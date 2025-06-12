Comrades Marathon 2025 Runner Receives Heartwarming Hero's Welcome Back at Work, SA Raves
- A South African hero received an emotional welcome back at work after completing the gruelling 2025 Comrades Marathon
- His colleagues celebrated him in style, with song, dance, and heartfelt hugs that left everyone in tears
- The heartwarming gesture went viral on TikTok, with Mzansi praising the workplace for honouring the runner’s incredible achievement
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when a local hero returned to work after completing the gruelling 2025 Comrades Marathon.
Hero's welcome for Comrades Marathon runner at work
The young man, who goes by the TikTok handle @usermahlazavr23, was celebrated in style by his colleagues.
In the video, he showcased how he was welcomed back by colleagues with an emotional celebration that left him in tears.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
As he walked through the office doors, unaware of what awaited him, his co-workers burst into applause, song and dance, erupting in ululations and cheers. The overwhelming show of support quickly turned into a touching moment as the runner was embraced with tight hugs, and some staff were visibly emotional.
The 90km ultramarathon, which took place on Sunday, 8 June was one of the toughest races in the world. For many South Africans, finishing it is more than a personal achievement; it’s a national badge of honour. This was especially true for the runner, who had spent months training while balancing a full-time job.
The video of the surprise celebration has already started making rounds on social media, with many praising the workplace for honouring a local hero in such a heartfelt way.
The runner, visibly moved by the occasion, struggled to hold back tears as he thanked his team by giving them hugs. The heartwarming moment stands as a powerful reminder of unity, encouragement, and the South African spirit, a celebration not just of the finish line, but of the journey to get there.
It also showcased the importance of a healthy work environment where each win is celebrated, no matter how big or small.
Watch the wholesome video of the Comrades Marathon runner being celebrated in style by his workmates below:
Mzansi is in awe of the heartwarming gesture
The gestures touched the online community. The clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views, likes, and comments.
Nhlohliphale said:
"People who understand that running comrades marathon is a big deal. Congratulations on your achievement."
User expressed:
"I pray for this kind of working environment."
Joy wrote:
"A healthy work environment looks like this."
Lucia_lpeters replied:
"This is so heartwarming, well done, comrade."
Princess-Bee commented:
"What a welcome! I'm crying with Him, so much Love, it's overwhelming."
User stated:
"I don't know you, bro, but I'm so proud of you, I'm actually sharing tears of joy with you."
3 Epic work celebrations by colleagues
- Briefly News reported that one young lady left the online community envious of her workplace as she showcased how she was welcomed by her colleagues.
- A guy received a heartwarming celebration from his coworkers on his special day. The feel-good moment was posted on TikTok by @siyangangelizwe, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were deeply touched by the warmth he received.
- A wholesome video went viral online, leaving many people with warm and fuzzy feelings on the internet. She was praised by her fellow Spur colleagues, who ran to her with loud noises as they celebrated her huge milestone.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za