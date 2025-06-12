A South African hero received an emotional welcome back at work after completing the gruelling 2025 Comrades Marathon

His colleagues celebrated him in style, with song, dance, and heartfelt hugs that left everyone in tears

The heartwarming gesture went viral on TikTok, with Mzansi praising the workplace for honouring the runner’s incredible achievement

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when a local hero returned to work after completing the gruelling 2025 Comrades Marathon.

The 2025 Comrades Marathon runner was heartwarmingly welcomed back to work.

Source: TikTok

Hero's welcome for Comrades Marathon runner at work

The young man, who goes by the TikTok handle @usermahlazavr23, was celebrated in style by his colleagues.

In the video, he showcased how he was welcomed back by colleagues with an emotional celebration that left him in tears.

As he walked through the office doors, unaware of what awaited him, his co-workers burst into applause, song and dance, erupting in ululations and cheers. The overwhelming show of support quickly turned into a touching moment as the runner was embraced with tight hugs, and some staff were visibly emotional.

The 90km ultramarathon, which took place on Sunday, 8 June was one of the toughest races in the world. For many South Africans, finishing it is more than a personal achievement; it’s a national badge of honour. This was especially true for the runner, who had spent months training while balancing a full-time job.

The video of the surprise celebration has already started making rounds on social media, with many praising the workplace for honouring a local hero in such a heartfelt way.

The runner, visibly moved by the occasion, struggled to hold back tears as he thanked his team by giving them hugs. The heartwarming moment stands as a powerful reminder of unity, encouragement, and the South African spirit, a celebration not just of the finish line, but of the journey to get there.

It also showcased the importance of a healthy work environment where each win is celebrated, no matter how big or small.

Watch the wholesome video of the Comrades Marathon runner being celebrated in style by his workmates below:

Mzansi is in awe of the heartwarming gesture

The gestures touched the online community. The clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views, likes, and comments.

Nhlohliphale said:

"People who understand that running comrades marathon is a big deal. Congratulations on your achievement."

User expressed:

"I pray for this kind of working environment."

Joy wrote:

"A healthy work environment looks like this."

Lucia_lpeters replied:

"This is so heartwarming, well done, comrade."

Princess-Bee commented:

"What a welcome! I'm crying with Him, so much Love, it's overwhelming."

User stated:

"I don't know you, bro, but I'm so proud of you, I'm actually sharing tears of joy with you."

A Comrades Marathon runner for 2025 was welcomed back to work in a heartwarming way.

Source: TikTok

