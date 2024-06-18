A woman took to social media to showcase how her colleagues celebrated her after she graduated

In the TikTok clip, the lady co-workers can be seen cheering her on with joy, and the video gathered many views, likes and comments

Online users loved the gesture performed by the stunner workmates as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over them

A wholesome video went viral online, leaving many people with warm and fuzzy feelings on the internet.

Spur employees celebrate their workmate's graduation in a heartwarming TikTok video. Image: @m.dunisani

Source: TikTok

Spur employees celebrate a graduate

The footage shared by @m.dunisani on the video platform showcases a young lady walking in the mall after graduating. The woman is dressed in a graduation gown and holds a bouquet of flowers. As she enters the mall, she is praised by her fellow Spur colleagues, who run to her with loud noises as they celebrate her huge milestone.

@m.dunisani 's clip touched many online users, who were awed by her co-workers' grand gestures. The video sparked huge conversations on social media regarding the impact of a positive work environment.

Watch the footage below:

Mzansi is in awe of the Spur's colleagues' grand gesture

The gestures touched the online community, and the clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views, likes, and comments. Peeps rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Conny maconza expressed:

"It shows that they work in a healthy working environment, someone win is their win, too."

Ngwanyana wa Galxboy was in awe of the clip:

"Strangers make us cry every day on this app. This is beautiful. Congratulations."

Silindile Ubisi added:

"The guy with flowers, I love it when we celebrate each other True love yazi her win was their win."

Zah shared:

"I really enjoyed watching this achievement celebrated."

Kego Mosime wrote:

"The granny outside. This beautiful, and I am in tears."

Promisemokoena229 was touched:

"Why I'm crying."

