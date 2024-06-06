A video of a gentleman taking care of a customer's baby melted many people's hearts in Mzansi

A heartwarming clip of a Spur manager and a customer's baby left many people feeling fuzzy, and the video went viral.

A Spur manager's heartwarming gesture with a customer's baby touched many people's hearts in SA.

Spur manager cares for a customer's baby in a video sleep

This gentleman stole many people's hearts online with his heartwarming gesture. The footage shared by TikTok user @itsallrandom1st shows the adorable moment between the manager and a customer's baby.

The Spur manager can be seen carrying the baby as she falls asleep in his arms. As the clip continues, the little one wakes up and continues to be held by the gentleman. The pair enjoy each other's company, and the video leaves many people in awe.

Watch the adorable video below:

SA loves the pair's interaction

The clip entertained Mzansi netizens and was well-received by online users. It became a viral hit on TikTok, generating over 1.1 million views, thousands of likes, and comments within three days of publication.

Miss P_Mahlaba said:

"Tshepo Ngqubuka...he's so sweet."

Nathi M expressed:

"Did you at least manage to take his numbers? I mean, for the sake of this baby."

Curtis WeKosha Follows You cracked a joke saying:

"Lol, he knows what he was doing… let him cook."

Thaby Mazibuko shared:

"I have a video with him and my baby, this manager is so sweet and loving…. Jabulani mall Spurs."

Kgosatsana ya kweneng added:

"Somebody please borrow me a baby want to go to Spur."

Keorapetse molubi gushed over the man's gesture:

"He’s the real father!"

