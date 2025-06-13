A woman in South Africa shared a video of her mother's deep bond with her newborn grandchild

Briefly News takes a look at the importance of the grandmother-grandchild bond and its impact on both generations

The online community was entertained as they took to the comments section, cracking jokes and laughing it off

A woman outed her mother over her obsession with her newborn baby, but Mzansi embraced the deep bond between the grandmother and her newborn grandchild, which melted hearts across the country.

In South Africa, a grandmother's bond with her newborn grandchild has sparked admiration. Image: Xavierarnau

Source: Getty Images

Granny shows obsession with newborn

The video, posted on Facebook by Lifalakhe EllTee Thwala on June 9th, 2025, has since gone viral on social media, sparking laughter and admiration.

In the clip, the young South African woman captured the sweet and quirky moment of her mother’s undeniable obsession with her grandchild. The grandmother can be seen sitting comfortably on a couch with the tiny baby tucked inside her jersey. She gently zips the jersey up to her neck, cradling the baby close to her chest, creating a snug kangaroo-like pouch for the little one to rest in.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The grandmother then leans back, calmly holding the baby against her chest, her expression full of peace and love. Her daughter, who recorded the video, can be heard laughing in the background, clearly amused by how deeply her mom has bonded with the newborn.

Lifalakhe EllTee Thwala's video has quickly racked up thousands of views and shares, with many relating to the joy that grandparents bring to a household, especially when a newborn arrives.

Importance of the grandmother-grandchild bond

Grandmothers and their grandkids have a strong link that benefits both generations emotionally, psychologically, and developmentally. Several important facets of this relationship are highlighted by research:

Emotional and psychological support:

According to Parents.com, grandmothers frequently offer a special kind of emotional support by providing stability and unwavering affection. According to studies, kids who have a close relationship with their grandparents are more likely to be self-assured and have fewer behavioural problems.

Cultural and generational continuity:

In order to enhance cultural and generational continuity, according to Alden's sites, the grandchildren's sense of identity and belonging form part of the grandmother's essence in passing on personal histories, cultural values, and family customs.

Health and longevity:

Grandmothers' health can benefit from spending time with their grandkids in a number of ways, such as increased physical activity and enhanced mental health. Active grandparenting may lead to longer and healthier lives, according to several studies.

Intergenerational Learning:

The relationship fosters mutual learning, with grandmothers imparting wisdom and life experiences, while grandchildren offer fresh perspectives and energy. This exchange strengthens family bonds and promotes a sense of community

Watch the video of the grandmother and grandchild bond below:

South Africa is amused by the gogo's actions

South African netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the grandmother's antics with her grandchild.

Omphile Vicky said:

"That baby is somar spoiled ....the attachment she is creating....o tloya lena soscieteng."

Lindiwe Mystic Mthembu wrote:

"Lol I did this with my eldest daughter because she was a prem @ 6months now sis can't leave me alone clingy clingy."

Jason Peter Chupdog Antonie shared:

"Check her guilty reaction."

Ntombie Mkhize stated:

"Yoooo, you blessed mina, my mom yooo. Ai story for another day."

Precious Gama replied:

"This is so amazing, I miss my mama so much, may her soul continue to rest in peace."

Sibonginkosi Mahlangu commented:

"My mum is acting like it’s her baby m telling you."

A grandmother's bond with her newborn grandchild sparked admiration in South Africa. Image: Lifalakhe EllTee Thwala

Source: Facebook

3 Epic grandparents and grandkids stories

Briefly News previously reported that one woman shared a heartwarming clip of her grandma gifting her money.

previously reported that one woman shared a heartwarming clip of her grandma gifting her money. The clip took many South Africans down memory lane. A little boy was not ready to see his grandparents leave after a friendly visit, and the boy ran and chased after it with his grandparents with so much determination.

A little girl made sure her grandfather looked neat. She combed the man's hair while he was relaxing on the sofa.

Source: Briefly News