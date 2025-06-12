A young South African woman becomes the first pilot in her family, breaking barriers and inspiring future aviators

Amahle Ndokweni shared an emotional video celebrating her commercial pilot's licence and expressed her gratitude

Mzansi netizens rallied behind Amahle's achievement, flooding her post with messages of congratulations and praise

A young South African woman is soaring to new heights after becoming the first pilot in her family, a milestone achievement that has inspired many across the country and the continent.

Mzansi was moved after a young lady shared her journey of becoming the first pilot in her family.

Woman becomes the first pilot in her family

The young lady shared an inspiring video on her Facebook account under the handle Amahle Ndokweni, where she revealed that she had earned her commercial pilot’s licence, marking the end of a journey filled with determination and hard work.

As the first in her family to enter the aviation field, Amahle has broken generational barriers and is paving the way for future aviators, especially young African women. While taking to her caption, she credited her success to God by simply saying:

"Thank you, Lord."

In the clip, she showcased how young children who are aspiring to pursue a career in her field, and she also expressed that she now has an aviation foundation.

Amahle’s accomplishment comes at a time when the aviation industry is actively working to increase diversity and inclusion, particularly among pilots, a field historically dominated by men. According to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, only around 5% of pilots worldwide are women.

Her story has gone viral on social media, with many Mzansi users praising her for her groundbreaking achievement. Messages of congratulations poured in, with users calling her a “queen of the skies” and “a true inspiration.”

The video gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and comments, within a week of its publication on the social media platform.

Watch the footage of the young female pilot below:

Netizens cheer for the young female pilot

South Africans were touched by the woman's accomplishment at such a young age, as they took to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Nomfundo Dlamini said:

"Congratulations, proud of you, stranger."

Antónia Fernanda added:

"My dream! Congratulations to you. Praise the Lord."

Priscilla Mosibudi expressed:

"Yes, girl, I can feel the excitement and gratitude in this post! You must be thrilled about the Aviation Foundation's mission. Keep shining!"

Phumelele Nxumalo wished the woman well, saying:

"May God protect you."

Anele Athandwa Mahlobo commented:

"So inspired."

Nelisile Makamo shared:

"No, she is not the one who passed on. Congratulations, sweetheart. May God bless your journey, and may you encounter many beautiful and safe trips. Apparently, “Nqobile Biyela” is the one that is no more."

A young lady shared her journey of becoming the first pilot in her family, and Mzansi was touched.

