A female pilot rocked Mzansi's brains when she revealed that becoming a pilot has nothing to do with a grand high school qualification

The impressive woman caused quite a stir online after revealing the golden information

Netizens shared their contradicting thoughts in the comments

A Mzansi female pilot amazed Mzansi when she announced her qualifications for entering the aviation industry.

A Mzansi pilot told Mzansi that matric is optional in flight school. Image: @nimaweziiii

Source: TikTok

The country was mind-boggled to hear how unserious the requirements were for such an important profession.

Woman shares no Matric needed to become pilot

Growing up, we knew who and what we wanted to be, but life hit us too hard with the reality that we had to settle for something else. Recently, South Africans who dreamed of becoming pilots their whole lives and settled for mediocre professions were mind-boggled by baffling information from a pilot.

The female pilot, Nomawezi, shared that one can get into the aviation industry without a tremendous high school grade, like matric. The lady thought she was helping future pilots stress less, but she opened a can of worms.

She captioned her clip:

"Did you know you don't need matric to do your pilot training at BlueChip flight school?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to female pilots' info on flight school

Nomawezi's information baffled Netizens, so Briefly News checked out BlueChip flight school to confirm the lady's announcement.

The school does not mention academic qualifications but practical skills and practices like:

Meteorology

Flight planning

Radio Aids

Navigation and plotting

Instruments

Air law and procedures

Human Performance

Aircraft technical and general

Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Mpho Mofolo understood the pilott:

"It's not matric that drives it's a person who is trained to drive why white people drive trains with standard 4 ? it's because they were trained."

@Brian Long challenged the pilot:

"This not driving itaxi, you need maths, geography, physics as well."

Mzansi lady stuns SA by becoming female pilot

Briefly News also shared a similar story and reported that It is not everyday that you hear of a young black female becoming a pilot in South Africa. A young lady shared the great news of becoming one of the few female pilots in the world.

The Mzansi lady shared the exciting news on her Instagram, where many flocked to her comments section to congratulate her, including South Africa’s renowned celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News