A pilot student offered to fly the famous Shauwn Mkhize to Johannesburg

The student got a chance to chat with the multi-millionaire, who was down-to-earth

We did not get to hear MamKhize’s response, but the two ladies looked like they’d known each other for a while because of how natural their encounter was

A woman posted a clip of herself chatting to Shaun Mkhize, popularly known as MamKhize.

A pilot student offered to fly Shaun Mkhize privately to Johannesburg. Image: @kwa_mammkhize/@misspilot_ .

A pilot student posted her encounter with MamKhize, who was sweet enough to chat with the lady.

Flying private

The pilot student, @misspilot_, posted the vibrant moment on her TikTok, where her followers gushed about the celebrity. The student offered to fly MamKhize on one of the jets but clarified that:

“It’s not my jet, unlike you, who owns a blue one.”

MamKhize blushed at the offer, but unfortunately, we did not hear her response to the student’s request.

Netizens see a new side to Shaun

Shauwn Mpisane is famous for living a lavish lifestyle and exploring fashion. Her fans don’t know much about her personality, but after watching @misspilot_’s video, they gasped at how down-to-earth and kind she was:

@Noxolo WakwaNdaba can’t believe how MamKhize’s heart matched her wallet:

“Imagine having all the money in the world and a beautiful heart, too? Wow, you are richer, MamKhize.”

@Thubelihle fell in love with the idea of being mothered by MamKhize:

“Please tell her her to adopt me, oh please.”

@Ntobeko Singela loves how natural and real Shaun is:

“What I like about maMkhize is that she remains herself, unlike the fakes who bore me.”

Reaching milestones

