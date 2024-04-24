A handsome pilot showcased his dance moves in a TikTok video set to Tyla's popular track Truth or Dare

The footage clocked over 230,000 views and netizens were charmed by the energetic performance

TikTok users, particularly the ladies, showered the pilot with admiration and affection in the comments section

A pilot danced to Tyla's hit song in a TikTok video. Image: @milad.on.the.run

Source: TikTok

A pilot took TikTok by storm with his dance moves. He jammed to the catchy beats of Tyla's hit song, Truth or Dare.

Uniformed swagger and smiles

The guy @milad.on.the.run exuded confidence and charisma while dressed in his crisp pilot uniform. As he grooved to the music, his dashing smile lit up the screen, stealing the hearts of TikTok users.

The combination of the pilot's suave appearance and infectious energy makes for a captivating viewing experience.

Dance video charms TikTok users

The video gained momentum and sparked fervour among female viewers who were drawn to his irresistible appeal.

Watch the video below:

Hundreds of aviation jokes and playful posts flowed in the comments section.

@Nirahmab11 said:

"Wow! The moves are lit. "

@Fenty__Jo mentioned:

"I need to be a flight attendant."

@itzmiratatgirl stated:

"I wish you were my pilot."

@monamoonchild posted:

"Goodness, I could watch you dance and smile 24/7 "

@Deeannewatson wrote:

"If you are on his flight and the plane starts swaying it's not turbulence it's Tyla. "

@Largo2424mD mentioned:

"You can really dance. Is that something you did before becoming a pilot?"

@Mohamedkhan commented:

"No wonder there's turbulence on planes, they jamming in the cockpit."

@highlybless asked:

"Hey, you want some company? "

@Jamie added:

"Sending this as evidence as to why my flight was delayed."

