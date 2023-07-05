A video where a TikTokker jokingly ribbed her gogo who was ascending a flight of stairs received attention, but not for the old lady

While many found it admirable that, at that age, she was climbing the stairs, many more found the house more admirable

One netizen even said that she followed the poster just for the house

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young woman's post where she jokes with her granny had the nation focusing more on how dope the house looked. Image: @growingseedsa

Source: TikTok

Forget that this young woman is making fun of her grandmother; South Africans would rather talk about the house she's in.

The old lady, walking up a flight of stairs, endures her granddaughter's playful taunts and makes it up the stunning and eye-catching stairs.

Old lady climbs stairs in stunning house

Posted by @growingseedsa, it was all love in her video, which showed her mother walking behind her grandmother while listening to her playful jabs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Even though some netizens applauded the gogo's efforts, much attention was given to the house that looked luxurious and expensive.

View the beautiful house and the gogo here:

Mzansi applauds the house and old lady

Riri praised the house and the elderly citizen exercising in her way.

"Proud of her. She climbed at her own pace. Beautiful house, my sister."

PattyBee89 confessed that she came here only for the crib.

"Wena, I'm following you only because of this house. You motivated me. I'm somaar challenging myself to save R100K in 10 months."

Sndiswa_mbatha SBWLed the house.

"Kopa house plan. I mean, it's so beautiful."

Tman@Khafo thought the house was out of this world.

"Is this your home or heaven because wow."

Great Empire Salon heaped praises on the house.

"Your house is full of glory, ma'am. Splendid and blessed home."

Boy dances in house; Internet loves the house and not moves

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that TikTok went crazy over a house where a young man was celebrating the end of his exams.

The boy was dancing joyfully because he no longer had to write exams.

Netizens, conversely, could not stop fawning over how beautiful the house was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News